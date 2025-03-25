Come Together Announces Epic Line-up For 5th Anniversary

New Zealand’s most successful rock series ever, COME TOGETHER, is excited to announce three amazing tours for 2025, paying homage to the most legendary artists in history: Neil Young, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin.

Celebrating five years since the juggernaut hit the road with a powerhouse collective of the country’s finest musicians, these shows have drawn thousands of fans and critical acclaim, cementing Come Together as a must-see event on the music calendar.

To mark our milestone 5th Anniversary, we’re cranking it up to 11 with three colossal shows—three iconic albums—played live, loud, and in full.

EVERY ALBUM, EVERY TRACK – PLUS BONUS SETS!

Each of these legendary albums will be performed in its entirety—track by track, back to back—with an additional bonus set of deep cuts and classic hits. These aren’t just concerts; they’re immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences where some of the most talented musicians in the country pour everything they have into recreating these albums with absolute precision and passion. Every guitar riff, soaring vocal, thunderous drumbeat, and intricate keyboard melody is delivered with an attention to detail that honours the original recordings while injecting new energy into these classic songs. Whether it's the raw emotion of Neil Young, the atmospheric complexity of Pink Floyd, or the sheer power of Led Zeppelin, each show is a masterclass in musicianship, performed by artists who have spent their careers perfecting their craft. Expect extended solos, spontaneous moments of magic, and an electrifying synergy between the performers that makes every show unforgettable.

This year’s Come Together supergroup across the series includes: Jon Toogood, Jennie Skulander, Julia Deans, Seamus Johnson, Milan Borich, Dianne Swann, James Milne, Sam Scott, Luke Buda, Brett Adams, Matthias Jordan, Jol Mulholland (MD), Alistair Deverick, Mike Hall, Finn Scholes, Nick Atkinson, and more. This is not just a band; it’s a dream team of Aotearoa’s most accomplished musicians, bringing together decades of experience across an incredible range of styles. From the powerhouse vocals of Toogood, Skulander, and Deans to the blistering guitar work of Adams and Mulholland, the rhythmic precision of Deverick and Hall, and the effortless finesse of Jordan on keys, every member of this ensemble contributes something unique. They’ve played in some of New Zealand’s most beloved bands, toured the world, and honed their skills on some of the biggest stages—now, they’re coming together to deliver performances that will leave audiences in awe. Whether you're a lifelong fan of these albums or discovering them for the first time, this lineup ensures that every note will hit with maximum impact.

NEIL YOUNG: LIVE RUST

We’re going back to where it all began with Neil Young’s Live Rust! A record that New Zealanders hold close to their hearts, packed with unforgettable anthems like Like a Hurricane, Cortez the Killer, and Powderfinger. Plus, an extra set spanning Young’s legendary career—from Buffalo Springfield to Crazy Horse. This is going to be epic!

Lineup

Jon Toogood, Sam Scott, James Milne, Dianne Swann, Jol Mulholland, Brett Adams, Mike Hall, Alistair Deverick, Finn Scholes

PINK FLOYD: DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

A sonic masterpiece. A cultural phenomenon. Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon isn’t just an album—it’s an experience. Blending the last days of psychedelia with the dawn of the electronic era, it remains one of the most important and best-selling records of all time. And we’re bringing it to life, note for note along with a bonus set of other Pink Floyd masterpieces.

Lineup

Milan Borich, Luke Buda, Jol Mulholland, Brett Adams, Matthias Jordan, Mike Hall, Alistair Deverick, Finn Scholes & more.

LED ZEPPELIN II

Prepare for a full-throttle rock and roll explosion. Led Zeppelin II is, hands down, one of the heaviest, hardest-hitting albums ever made. Our Come Together musicians LOVE performing Zeppelin, and this show is going to shake the foundations of every venue we hit.

Lineup

Jennie Skulander, Julia Deans, Seamus Johnson, Milan Borich, Brett Adams, Matthias Jordan, Mike Hall, Alistair Deverick, Finn Scholes & more

© Scoop Media

