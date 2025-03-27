Trailer & Release Date Revealed For Kiwi Neo-Western Horror Forgive Us All

NZ-shot neo-Western post-apocalyptic horror FORGIVE US ALL is a story of redemption in a world gone dark.

Photo/Supplied.

VIEW THE TRAILER HERE

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has transformed humans into violently deranged cannibals, FORGIVE US ALL follows Rory, a bereaved mother who has lost everything and takes refuge in an isolated mountain cabin, until a desperate wounded stranger arrives with a story of hope.

Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise, Monolith, Picnic at Hanging Rock) stars alongside Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man, Avengers End Game, Zero Dark Thirty) and Richard Roxburgh (Elvis, Prosper, Eden) with Kiwi actors Dean O’Gorman (After the Party, The Hobbit trilogy), Bree Peters (Friends Like Her, The Dead Lands), Lawrence Makoare (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Die Another Day) and Lance Giles in his debut feature role.

Shot entirely on location in Queenstown, New Zealand, FORGIVE US ALL will release in cinemas throughout Aotearoa from Thursday 8 May.

The film marks the directorial debut of Writer/Director Jordana Stott who says “I set out to create a western/horror that challenges moral complexities of survival and has a strong female redemption narrative at its core. Ultimately, FORGIVE US ALL serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of motherhood, the painful search for redemption and the hope that can emerge from the darkest of circumstances.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Produced by Lance Giles for Stiles Pictures and Jared Connon for Five Films, FORGIVE US ALL is an independently financed feature film. Key crew include award-winning Director of Photography Peter McCaffrey (M3gan, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy), Composer Brandon Roberts (A Quiet Place I and II, Logan, The Woman in Black) and Academy Award-nominated editor Michael Horton (Once Were Warriors, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers).

Rialto Distribution is managing distribution in New Zealand & Australia and Reason8 is handling international sales.

FORGIVE US ALL In NZ Cinemas from May 8, 2025

DOWNLOADABLE TRAILER HERE

© Scoop Media

