Upper Hutt - The First City In NZ To Celebrate World Piano Day - This Year On 29 March 2025

UPPER HUTT CONCERT GRAND PIANO TRUST. (Photo/Supplied)

Upper Hutt Concert Grand Piano Trust have arranged several events in support of World Piano Day on Saturday 29 March .

Trust Chair Paul Lambert says he is claiming that this makes Upper Hutt the first city in New Zealand to support the event. It is an annual worldwide event founded by a group of like-minded people, takes place on the 88th day of the year because of the number of keys on the instrument being celebrated.

Established in 2015, it is now well known across the globe. Every year it provokes special concerts, onstage and online, as well as radio shows, podcasts, and playlists. Lambert says he has helped Summerset at the Course, Trentham to be s the first retirement village in New Zealand to support World Piano Day, Saturday 29 March. A free concert has been organized by Upper Hutt Concert Piano Trust member Tim Thorpe for 1pm Saturday 29 March at the Village . A short video is also running on the Piano Day website showing how a Steinway Concert Grand Piano is built. The Trust own a Steinway Concert D Grand piano which is based at Whirinaki Whare Taonga Upper Hutt .

Earlier this week on Tuesday 25 March piano performance students from Te Kōkī New Zealand School of Music performed as part or the Lunchtime Live series celebrating World Piano Day

