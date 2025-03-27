Motatapu Off Road Events Delighted To Donate Over $15,000 To Local Charities

Runners in the Motatapu Valley 2025. (Photo/Supplied)

Organisers of New Zealand’s largest off-road event, the Motatapu, are delighted to confirm the 2025 event and athletes have donated $13,396 to the Queenstown Trails Trust following the successful running of the event on 1 March. A further $1,000 has also been donated to Southern Lakes Sanctuary and $1,000 to the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust.

Queenstown Trails has been the official charity partner of Motatapu for over a decade and every year, a portion of competitors’ entry fees goes towards supporting the trust’s work. Many entrants also opt to make an extra donation when registering for the event.

“The Queenstown Trails has been our race's charity partner for many years,” explains race director Gemma Peskett. “They have done fantastic work in our region and we’re proud to be able to help them continue that important work in the years to come.”

CEO of Queenstown Trails Trust Mark Williams says the donation is “very much appreciated by all of us at Queenstown Trails and the wider community as a whole.”

Queenstown Trails Trust is responsible for planning and developing more than 200km of trails in the Whakatipu Basin including some trails in Mahu Whenua, which are accessed as part of the Motatapu event.

As well as enhancing the trail network so that more people have access to explore the backcountry, the charitable trust is focused on having a positive impact on the environment. They work closely with Southern Lakes Sanctuary who use the trails for predator control work to help protect New Zealand’s native birds. A donation to Southern Lakes Sanctuary is made on behalf of the age group placegetters across Motatapu’s events.

One of the drawcards for people entering the Motatapu is the opportunity to access some of New Zealand’s stunning high country; however, the remote nature of the courses can add an extra layer of complexity if urgent medical assistance is required. Peskett says it is reassuring to know that the Otago Rescue Helicopter team can be called on to provide expert emergency care if required.

“We have a fantastic medical team and volunteers out on course to assist in an emergency but given the nature of the courses and the terrain, they cannot be everywhere at once,” explains Peskett. “The Otago Rescue Helicopter provides an invaluable service and we are extremely grateful to have them. We’re pleased to donate to the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust in appreciation.”

The Lakes District Air Rescue Trust offers vital financial assistance to the Otago Rescue Helicopter, helping to supply crucial rescue and medical equipment that government agencies do not cover.



The 2025 Motatapu was held on 1 March, attracting 2600 competitors across five events, which include a 52km ultra run, a 42km trail marathon, 47km mountain bike, 15km trail run and 4km kids’ trail. For more information go to www.motatapu.com

