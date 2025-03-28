Chaos In The CBD Share New Single ‘Marlboro Sounds’; Debut Album 'A Deeper Life' Due For Release On May 9

Photo Credit: Ophelia Jones / Supplied

Renowned electronic duo Chaos In The CBD have just released a fresh glimpse of their upcoming album with their new single, ‘Marlboro Sounds’. This propulsive Balearic track showcases their signature finesse, blending hypnotic rhythms with atmospheric depth. It sets the tone for their forthcoming album, A Deeper Life, arriving May 9 2025, via their own imprint, In Dust We Trust.

Marlboro Sounds is Chaos In The CBD’s nod to the Balearic life and a playful reference for Beans’ love for cigs. The track's name draws inspiration from the Marlborough Sounds in New Zealand and the Summers they spent there as kids as Chaos In The CBD explain: “We’re always been inspired by the hypnotic sounds of 90s Italian ambient house/dream house and we wanted to incorporate that energy into the track. It’s the most club-friendly song on the album but still carries a certain lightness—perfect for those hours when the daylight fades. Written during a recent trip back to New Zealand, Marlboro Sounds evokes the feeling of undulating waves and golden beaches. It’s a celebration of the simple pleasures in life.”

Over the past decade, Chaos In The CBD, the Kiwi brotherly production duo of Louis and Ben Helliker-Hales, have captivated global audiences with their spectral, jazz-inflected deep house sound. With over 100 million streams worldwide, the New Zealand-born, London-based artists are set to release their highly anticipated debut album, A Deeper Life on May 9. The 14 track LP marks a significant evolution in Chaos In The CBD’s artistic journey: known for their signature sound epitomised by their breakout EP Midnight In Peckham on Rhythm Section, the duo’s debut album unites live instrumentation and vocal collaborations, fusing together key musical influences such as Ambient, Soulful house, R&B, Jazz & Balearic into a melting pot of an epic journey that will surely become a future classic. If Midnight In Peckham was the duo’s coming of age; then their debut album is Chaos In The CBD coming full circle. It features contributions from legendary figures such as Josh Milan of Blaze, Lee Pearson Jr., Stephanie Cooke and UK grime MC Novelist, among others.

Though they’ve been based in London for over a decade, Louis and Ben (aka Beans) have never stopped feeling at one with their homeland. A Deeper Life is nostalgic for their nature-filled youth, exploring the magical coastline and lush rainforest of New Zealand. “The title refers to our childhood, which was idyllic,” says Ben. “It was just the sun, the sand, the sea, waterfalls, birds and fish...” The result is an international dance sound that feels unmistakably like Chaos and ebbs and flows from the beach party to the club to the afterhours. “It’s laid-back but still driving at the same time; it’s club ready, but still deep,” Ben explains. It’s also distinctly Balearic: The brothers found a particular affinity with 90s Ibiza chillout music, being from such a “chill place” themselves. “In its own way, New Zealand is incredibly Balearic, but without the party side” says Ben.

For Chaos In The CBD, A Deeper Life is more than an album - it’s a celebration of their roots, their community, and their enduring bond as brothers. “This is a love letter to home and the feeling of being within nature,” says Louis. “It’s also an ode to a slower pace of life.” The album is an invitation to journey through their world: from the beaches of New Zealand to the heart of London’s dancefloors, and everywhere in between. A Deeper Life is set to be both a club-ready triumph and a reflective escape for listeners worldwide.

Chaos In The CBD will play two headline shows in Manchester and London during album release week, general sale tickets are on sale now.

Chaos In The CBD: A Deeper Life

[A Deeper Life Artwork]

(Image/Supplied)

Tracklist:

1. Down By The Cove

2. Mountain Mover Ft. Alex Cosmo Blake

3. Maintaining My Peace Ft. Novelist & Stephanie Cooke

4. Tears Ft. Saucy Lady

5. Brain Gymnasium

6. I Wanna Tell Somebody Ft. Josh Milan

7. Ōtaki Ft. Finn Rees

8. Love Language Ft. Nathan Haines

9. A Deeper Life Ft. Isaac Aesili

10. More Time Ft. Lee Pearson Jr Collective

11. Tongariro Crossing Ft. Nathan Haines

12. Barefoot On The Tarmac

12. Marlboro Sounds

13. The Eternal Checkout Ft. Cenk Esen

