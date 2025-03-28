Lucy Munro Is Back

Cover art displayed above, courtesy of Jasmine Glennie

Lucy Munro is back! After taking a year’s hiatus to develop her sound and fanbase, ‘Seventeen’ is Lucy Munro’s rst single release of 20225 that is out now on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer and more.

‘Seventeen’ is an upbeat, yet emotional indie pop rock hit that explores the themes of youth, change, and self-discovery. The lyrics explore the highs, lows, and everything in between of being seventeen, sharing raw insight into Munro’s own personal experiences. Lucy worked closely on this track with producer Andrew Isdale at Big Fan Studios, Auckland.

Lucy Munro is an emerging indie singer-songwriter from Ōtautahi (Christchurch), New Zealand, known for her melancholic storytelling, delicate harmonies, and soaring melodies. In July 2023, she released her debut album, Lost In Imperfections, a 12-track collection that showcases her intricate lyrics and emotive compositions. With Munro’s latest release of ‘Seventeen’ we see her developing her sound from ballads towards an indie rock sound, while staying true to her storytelling roots. ‘Seventeen’ takes inspiration from artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Leith Ross, Gracie Abrams, Chappell Roan and more, with Lucy Munro being likened to many of these artists.

Her music has garnered attention on streaming platforms, with a growing number of listeners appreciating her unique sound, as well as developing a close-knit fan-base through her live shows and social media presence. Munro continues to explore themes of vulnerability and human experience, establishing herself as a distinctive voice in the indie music scene.

With a commitment to authenticity and emotional depth, Lucy Munro is an artist to watch as she continues to craft songs that resonate with audiences both in New Zealand and internationally.

In 2023, Lucy made her debut, releasing her rst single ‘Knotless (Imperfection)’ in late March, accumulating thousands of listens globally. This was part of her debut album ‘Lost In Imperfections’ that she released at just seventeen. Her songs were featured on NZ Musician Hatchling Playlist, NZ Muzic Net, and 13th Floor. ‘Seventeen’ is the rst single to be released in 2025, but Munro shows no signs of slowing down, with other singles and live shows lined up for later this year.

