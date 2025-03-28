The Arc Of Return Sings For Justice

Mr. Don Victor Mooney at the Arc of Return | (L-R) Mr. Don Victor Mooney, H.E. Mr. Anatolio Ndong Mba, Mr. Eric Edwards at UN General Assembly Hall (Date: March 25, 2025 | GC Media)

New York – In a statement from the Chair of African Group to mark the U.N. International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and Slave Trade on March 25, H.E. Mr. Anatolio Ndong Mba, Permanent Representative for the Equatorial Guinea Permanent Mission to United Nations said:

“We are part of the same family, a great family, the family of humanity. All from the Caribbean, from Africa, from everywhere, let's say together, let's shout together, let's sing together, around this Memorial: NEVER AGAIN, NEVER AGAIN, NEVER AGAIN”.

Mr. Don Victor Mooney, who hails from Queens, New York was a guest of Equatorial Guinea in the General Assembly Hall along with Mr. Eric Edwards of Brooklyn.

During this significant event, Mooney's presence served as a testament to the enduring strength and connection between the past and present. His participation was not just a reflection of his own incredible journey in rowing single handedly from Africa to New York, but also a reminder of the collective memory of those who endured the horrors of slavery.

Mooney’s rowboat, Espiritu de Malabo, was financed by the government of Equatorial Guinea with the full support of its president, H.E. Mr. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. This significant backing underscores the profound bond between Mooney and the people of Equatorial Guinea.

After the commemorative meeting, he placed a rose at The Arc of Return – The Permanent Memorial to Honour the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. He also sang a few verses of Amazing Grace.

His hope resonates with the spirit of resilience, ensuring that the legacy of justice and unity remains vibrant for future generations. The Arc of Return stands not only as a memorial to past atrocities but also as a beacon of hope, urging humanity to never forget and to strive towards a world where justice prevails.

As the echoes of Mooney’s song faded, they left behind a silent but powerful reminder of the enduring impact of solidarity and the unyielding pursuit of justice and equality. The Arc of Return continues to stand as a solemn reminder and a rallying point for all who seek to honor the past and shape a just future.

