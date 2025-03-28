Sili-Mireta Ropati: A Decade Of Dedication And Cultural Pride

NUS Group Pic (Photo/Supplied)

University of Auckland’s Acting Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific, Sili-Mireta Ropati (Leauva’a, Lalomanu, Lufilufi), will celebrate a milestone attending ASB Polyfest, the world’s largest secondary schools Polynesian cultural festival.

The festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary since it first began as a pop-up cultural performance showcase in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, has been a proud partner of Polyfest over the last 15 years, sponsoring the festival’s Sāmoa Stage.

A decade ago, Sili-Mireta Ropati was a student at the University and has rich memories of being a young student ambassador helping to host visitors to the festival. In her new role, she spearheads the University’s sponsorship initiative, which also includes managing the team of student ambassadors.

“My journey from being a university student ambassador in 2014 right here at Polyfest to now holding this role as the Acting Deputy PVC Pacific is humbling and a beautiful reminder of the Sāmoan proverb ‘o le tele o sulu e maua ai figota’ – our strength does not come from us alone – but from many.

“Polyfest is a place where our communities can showcase our heritage, celebrate our culture, and allow our young people to have pride in their roots, to know they can be themselves and find success in the world.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As the first Sāmoan, and first Sāmoan woman, to hold the role of Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific, Sili helps to shape policies and initiatives supporting Pacific students and staff, ensuring that their voices are heard. This has been evident with her work helping to coordinate and lead the University’s first Pacific Strategy, currently undergoing consultation.

Reflecting on her journey, Sili shares, “o lupe sa vao ese’ese’, ae ua fuifui faatasi” – we are from different backgrounds and paths of the forest but connected in one cause. This traditional proverb highlights the Office of the PVC Pacific’s dedication to our Pacific students at Waipapa Taumata Rau. We are your Pacific family on campus. While we may come from different cultures, we are connected in one cause to uplift Pasifika success for all our communities.”

Growing up in a Sāmoan family, she was immersed in the values and traditions of her ancestors. Her fluency in the Sāmoan language and her deep understanding of Pacific cultures have been instrumental in her role. She often emphasizes the importance of cultural identity and language in education, advocating for the inclusion of Pacific experiences and perspectives in the curriculum.

Her commitment to her culture is evident in her work. One of Sili’s most notable achievements is her involvement in the historic agreement between the University and the National University of Sāmoa. In supporting this partnership, Sili says it aims to enhance educational opportunities for Sāmoan students and promote Pacific-led research and higher education pathways for all.

"This new agreement signals a great opportunity for Sāmoan students. It is a step towards ensuring that our Pacific students have the support, systems, and resources they need to succeed in higher education."

However, her journey has not been without its challenges. As the first in her family to pursue and complete tertiary education, she has faced the pressures of balancing cultural responsibilities with her academic and professional commitments. She has often spoken about the difficulties of navigating a predominantly Western academic environment while staying true to her Pacific identity.

"There were times when I felt like I had to choose between my culture and my career, she recalls. "But I realized that my culture is my strength, and it is what makes me unique in this space."

ASB Polyfest runs from April 2 – 5 at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

© Scoop Media

