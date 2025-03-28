Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Loopy Tunes Share Final Single From Upcoming Album 'Mā: Matariki For Tamariki'

Friday, 28 March 2025, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Great NZ Publicity

Image: Siu Williams-Lemi and Leah Williams-Partington (Photo/Supplied)

Loopy Tunes (Preschool) Music shared the final single ‘Feed The Stars (Hautapu)’ from their new upcoming Matariki album 'Mā: Matariki for Tamariki', out April 9.

A 13-track assortment, ‘Mā: Matariki for Tamariki’ was made with the support of NZ on Air Tamariki funding. The Ōtautahi-based sister duo, Siu and Leah, share they made the album for "our little ones to help them understand Matariki and grow up singing and dancing to the waiata".

Listen to 'Feed The Stars (Hautapu Song)' HERE

Upbeat and slightly country-esque, this waiata teaches tamariki what a Hautapu is - feeding the stars with a sacred offering, with the lyrics "Get a big pot, fill it to the top, let the steam rise, up to the sky".

‘Feed The Stars (Hautapu Song)’ follows up 'Hiwa-i-te-rangi', 'Te Waka o Rangi (Pōhutukawa)', 'I Love Huawhenua (Tupuānuku)' and 'Huarākau Is Fruit (Tupuārangi)'. These waiata are accompanied by fun lyric videos that can be found on the Loopy Tunes (Preschool) Music YouTube channel here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Siu Williams-Lemi and Leah Williams-Partington make up Loopy Tunes Music. With ancestral links to the largest Māori tribe in Aotearoa, Ngāpuhi, and the friendly islands of Tonga, the sisters bring a super-fun cultural vibe to the children’s music world. They are recognised for their reorua/bilingual Māori and Pasifika children’s waiata, sung in their beautifully harmonious style.

With a growing catalogue of over 170 waiata, their album 'Mā: Matariki for Tamariki' will follow “Kahurangi: Little Treasures” – a 23-song assortment of mostly bilingual tunes that young tamariki and the young at heart will enjoy, released in October 2024.

2025 will see the duo touring the North Canterbury region through to Kaikoura in April, followed by an extra special tour to Northland in October to visit their iwi whenua, maunga and marae. Alongside touring, they are looking forward to continuing their new fortnightly YouTube series, “Music Time with Loopy Tunes”.

‘Feed The Stars (Hautapu Song)’ and the album ‘Mā: Matariki for Tamariki’ were made possible by NZ on Air Tamariki funding.

Feed The Stars (Hautapu Song) is out now (March 28). Mā: Matariki for Tamariki is out April 9.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Great NZ Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 