Bloc Party Add Second Sydney Show To Anniversary Tour Due To High Demand

Off the back of their highly anticipated tour announcement two weeks ago, Bloc Party have added a second and final show in Sydney at the Hordern Pavilion on Thursday 31 July, on sale now. Joined by special guests Young The Giant, Bloc Party will be reuniting with fans in Australia and New Zealand to celebrate 20 years as a band, and the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album, Silent Alarm.

With shows selling fast across Australia and NZ, fans in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Christchurch and Auckland will experience the iconic album Silent Alarm and their Greatest Hits. With two decades and six albums worth of material, fans will be spoilt for choice with favourites in live form including “Banquet”, “Helicopter”, “This Modern Love”, “Flux” and more.

Described as a “defining moment in 21st century British guitar music” by Clash Magazine, Bloc Party’s debut album remains as integral to the cultural zeitgeist as it did when it came out in 2005. Silent Alarm fills sweaty indie dance floors with its propulsive beats, sharp guitar work and catchy pop hooks. It won NME Album of the Year in 2005 and Indie Rock Album of the Year at the 2006 PLUG Awards along with nominations for Best Alternative Act at the MTV Music Awards and the 2005 Mercury Prize.

Bloc Party got their break in 2003 when lead singer Kele Okereke gave a copy of single “She’s Hearing Voices” to Franz Ferdinand’s lead singer Alex Kapranos and BBC Radio 1 DJ Steve Lamacq, who subsequently played the song on his show labelling the track as “genius”. The band has gone on to headline major music venues and festivals around the world including Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds. Bloc Party are renowned for their experimental blend of math rock, indie, and pop, creating an infectious and ambitious sound.

Ready to amplify Australian stages again following their sold-out co-headline tour with Interpol in 2023, Bloc Party are set to electrify audiences with their genre-bending catalogue of hailed gems.

Critically acclaimed US rockers Young The Giant will be heading down under as support, playing Australia for the first time in 14 years. Known for their dynamic performances and genre-defying sound, the chart-topping band continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their much-loved anthems including “Cough Syrup”, “My Body” and “Mind Over Matter”. With more than 1.8 billion music streams and a legion of fans, they’ll be bringing their multi-platinum discography and anthemic melodies to cities across the country this August.

Join Bloc Party in celebrating their 20 year anniversary as they perform Silent Alarm and their greatest hits

