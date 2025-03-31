Glass Artist Explores Personal Relationships

Title: Wā: Pearls and Entrails

What: A Solo Exhibition by 2024 New Zealand Glassworks - Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao (NZG) Artist in Residence George Agius

Dates: 14 April – 29 June 2025

Location: New Zealand Glassworks - Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao (NZG), 2 Rutland St, Whanganui

Opening: 5.30 – 7.30pm, 17 April

Artist talk: TBC

More info: www.nzglassworks.com

New Zealand Glassworks - Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao (NZG) proudly presents Wā: Pearls and Entrails, a solo exhibition by 2024 Artist in Residence (AiR) George Agius. This compelling new body of work explores the aftermath of connection, the unseen tensions between people, and the liminal spaces we navigate in relationships.

Agius, an acclaimed Whanganui/Manawatū-based visual artist, was awarded the highly competitive 2024 New Zealand Glassworks - Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao (NZG) AiR residency, supported by Creative New Zealand. Over a four-week intensive period at New Zealand Glassworks - Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao (NZG), she had access to studio facilities, skilled assistants, and leading glass artisans to develop an ambitious new series of works. Wā: Pearls and Entrails is the culmination of this residency, furthering Agius’ exploration into intimacy, spatial dynamics, and material innovation.

“My work explores the concept of residual wā—the intangible space that lingers between moments, between people, between touch and absence,” says Agius. “Inspired by John Baldessari’s words, ‘When you are looking at two things, don’t look at them, look between them,’ I am drawn to the nuances of separation, intimacy, and the traces left behind.”

Agius has an extensive background in contemporary glassmaking. After completing a Diploma in Glass Design and Production from the Whanganui Glass School in 2010, she studied at the Alberta College of Art + Design (BFA, 2011) before undertaking the prestigious two-year Associate Training Program at JamFactory in Adelaide, Australia. Since returning to Aotearoa in 2018, Agius has been recognised for her bold sculptural works both nationally and internationally. Her accolades include the Vicki Torr Memorial Prize at the 2015 Ausglass Conference in Adelaide and Highly Commended awards at the 2022 and 2023 RT Nelson Sculpture Prize in Wellington. She was also selected as a Professional Mentor for the 2024 New Zealand Glassworks - Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao (NZG) Internship Programme.

The New Zealand Glassworks - Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao (NZG) AiR programme is the only glass-focused residency for established artists in New Zealand, providing an invaluable platform for experimentation and development. Throughout her residency, Agius has expanded her practice beyond the traditional perceptions of glass, emphasising scale, movement, and spatial interplay.

“My practice grapples with the boundaries of togetherness and distance, questioning the ways in which we seek to bridge the unfathomable gap between ourselves and others,” Agius explains. “Within this tension, there exists a liminal intimacy, both binding and unsettling, that continues to echo long after presence fades.”

“George’s work challenges conventional notions of glass as a craft-based medium,” says NZG Manager Madeline Prowd. “She embraces its versatility, pushing its physical and conceptual limits to create works that are provocative, elegant, and deeply resonant.”

Wā: Pearls and Entrails is an exceptional showcase of Agius’ ongoing investigations into human connection, desire, and the intricacies of relational space. This exhibition invites viewers to experience the emotional weight and nuance of material storytelling.

New Zealand Glassworks – Te Whare Tūhua O Te Ao

NZG is the national centre for glass in New Zealand, fostering collaboration and creativity in the glass community. The facility includes a working studio and gallery space. Address: 2 Rutland Street, Whanganui

