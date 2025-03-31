Mall Grab Joins Auckland Winter Series Along With Shows In Wellington And Christchurch This June

TĀMAKI MAKAURAU AUCKLAND (Mar 31, 2025) – MALL GRAB is back, making his long-awaited return to New Zealand this June bringing his Looking For Trouble label and party here for his largest headline shows to date. He’ll make stops in Wellington and Christchurch, before heading to Auckland, the second show to be announced as part of the Auckland Winter Series line up.

2025 marks 10 years of the Mall Grab project – since bursting onto the scene and exploring a plethora of genres, Mall Grab has reshaped the global electronic landscape, cementing himself as one of Australia’s most influential DJs and producers. With his hotly anticipated second album on the horizon, he’s bringing a stacked lineup of talent to join him for nights of unstoppable energy, immersive audio-visual production, deep cuts, and future anthems.

Auckland Winter Series is a new curated concert series brought to you by Live Nation in association with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council. Showcasing impressive international acts alongside some of Aotearoa’s beloved artists in Tāmaki Makaurau this June. Sign up to the waitlist to find out more: www.livenation.co.nz/auckland-winter-series

Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Thursday April 3.

My Live Nation members may secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning Wednesday April 2, 12pm until Thursday April 3, 12pm.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.livenation.co.nz

Mall Grab heads to Wellington and Christchurch before joining Live Nation’s Auckland Winter Series line up.

