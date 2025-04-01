High Level Of Interest Shown In Goldie Portrait Of Respected Maori Elder

An oil painting of a Maori elder, Takahi Atama Paparangi, considered to be among the best painted by renowned New Zealand artist Charles Frederick Goldie, is predicted to bring up to $2.5 million at an art sale in Auckland next week.

Is one of several Goldie paintings to be offered at a public auction of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland, on April 8.

Art centre director Richard Thomson, who will conduct the sale, said the painting had been in private ownership for most of its existence since it was painted in 1934, 13 years before Goldie died in 1947, and next week’s auction will be the first time it has been offered for public sale.

“It’s a magnificent painting and like many other works it shows Goldie’s almost unique artistic ability to reflect the true nature and personality of his subjects, an ability rarely displayed by other artists.

“We have already had a very high level of interest in the Goldie painting and some of the works by other very highly respected artists,” Mr Thomson said.

He said Goldie was a huge influence on New Zealand’s artistic and cultural consciousness. He was educated at Auckland Grammar School and his artistic skill was evident before he left school and he began winning prizes at the Auckland Society of Arts.

After leaving school he spent four years studying at the Académie Julian in Paris.

He returned to New Zealand in 1898 and with his former tutor Louis John Steele worked on a number of paintings including the arrival of the Maori in New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He opened his own studio and became renowned for his highly sought after portraits of Maori leaders which many believe showed a stunning power and visual clarity.

One of his Maori portraits was of Takahi Atama Paparangi, chief of the Te Rarawa tribe who lived at Mitimiti, Hokianga and was known for his intricate facial moko which features in the Goldie painting being offered for sale next week.

Apart from three Goldie works the sale also includes works by other renowned New Zealand artists such as Sir Grahame Sydney, Ray Ching, Frances Hodgkins, Ralph Hotere, Gretchen Albrecht, Dame Louise Henderson, and many others.

© Scoop Media

