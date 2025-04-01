Statement From Emirates Team New Zealand On Auckland Hosting Of 38th America’s Cup

Since winning the 37th America’s Cup in October last year The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand have been intent on exploring the possibility of hosting the 38th America’s Cup in Auckland with the understanding it would take a combination of private backing, Local Government as well as Central Government support to make it happen, but not at the expense of funding other priorities in the tough economic climate.

In this time, the team have had comfort in the level of private support and have been working with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited who have been proactively spearheading the bid. So, it is with both disappointment and understanding to hear MBIE and Central Government have decided not to back the 38th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2027.

While the significant economic benefits of hosting the America’s Cup and other major events are well proven, such as €1.034b ($1.9b NZD) of economic benefits in Barcelona in 2024, we understand there are other priorities for the New Zealand Government right now.

