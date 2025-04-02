Wellington Access Radio Recipe Book Serves Up Food And Community In The Face Of Proposed Media Funding Changes

Wellington Access Radio is excited to announce the launch of their new book, Access All Flavours – a recipe book by, for, and about the Wellington Access Radio communities.

The book is full to the brim with delicious dishes from the stations programme-makers, staff, friends and whānau. Each recipe has its own meaningful story, from dishes made by beloved grandparents, meals that connect people to their cultural heritage, and family favourites that have stood the test of time. With stunning illustrations by artist Pinky Fang, the book is set to become an essential part of everyone’s kitchen.

‘Food has always been something that brings community together,’ says Brigid O’Flaherty, former Milk Crate café owner and the station’s Community Outreach and Programming Lead. ‘It’s a beautiful way to learn about other people’s cultures and traditions. Sharing a meal creates an instant – and delicious – bond between people’.

Wellington Access Radio believes this celebration of community is vitally important, now more than ever. This year the Government proposed wide-sweeping changes to the way that media is funded, which means our operational funding is up for debate. The proposals don’t safeguard the ‘by, for, and about’ element of Access Radio – the very core of what we do.

The book launch will recognise this important connection between food and community, with a special address from Beth Brash, Wellington on a Plate Festival Director.

(Photo/Supplied)

There will be snacks, drinks and dishes from the recipe book served – look out for Fijian Kokoda, Jamaican Sorrel Drink, Gujarati Bataka Poha, Irish Potato Cakes, Tanzanian Ugali – and more!

Access All Flavours will be available for purchase on the night, alongside specially designed tea towels to match!

Thanks so much to our event sponsors: Abandoned Brewery, Parrotdog, Jarvis Plumbing and Gas Works, Fruit Cru and Titahi – Food with Freedom.

