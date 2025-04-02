Human-Centred Tech Meets Workplace Wellbeing

Workplaces across Palmerston North, Manawatū, Tararua, and Horowhenua are set to get a whole lot more active—and connected—with the launch of the 2025 Sport Manawatū Workplace Challenge, this year proudly powered by local tech company Nodero.

Running from 5 May to 1 June 2025, the Workplace Challenge invites teams to take on the goal of reaching 10,000+ steps a day, supported by weekly mini-challenges, spot prizes, and a whole lot of team spirit. But this year, there’s a game-changing twist: a custom-built digital activity tracker designed by Nodero to help participants easily log their movement and track their progress.

“Partnering with Nodero brings an exciting new digital edge to the Workplace Challenge,” says Sport Manawatū Chief Executive Kelly Shanks. “They’re experts in building technology that puts people first, and that aligns perfectly with our purpose of contributing to hauora in communities through play, active recreation, and sport.”

Based in Palmerston North, Nodero are digital experts known for creating human-centred technology that advances organisations, people, and communities. With over 100 projects and 2,000+ people reached, they’ve built a reputation for making tech that doesn’t just work—but works for people.

“We’re all about giving technology the human touch,” says Nodero CEO Mark Easton. “This partnership is a great fit. We’re excited to support local workplaces in getting active, connected, and engaged—while making it easier for everyone to track their efforts and celebrate their progress.”

Whether you're in a small team or a large organisation, the Workplace Challenge offers a fun, inclusive way to boost physical activity and workplace wellbeing—one step at a time.

Registrations are now open. To join the challenge, visit: https://www.sportmanawatu.org.nz/wpc

