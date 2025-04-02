“The Clear Pick” Tactix Appoint Erikana Pedersen As 2025 Captain

The VIP Frames & Trusses Tactix have today confirmed that Erikana Pedersen will captain the side for the upcoming 2025 ANZ Premiership season, with Karin Burger as vice-captain.

The captains represent a changing of the guard for the Mainland, following the move by Kimiora Poi to the Southern Steel.

Pedersen is focused on creating an environment where all players feel seen and heard and confident in themselves on and off the court.

“It’s an honour to lead this team this season. I’m really looking forward to growing the legacy of the red and black dress alongside my sisters,” Pedersen said.

(Photo/Quality Antics)

Having retired at the end of 2021 after seven seasons for the Tactix, Pedersen joined the Pulse in 2022 as an injury replacement and answered the call to return home to the Tactix in 2024.

Pedersen will lead the Tactix from mid-court, her 10 season legacy applied to her captain’s strategy for 2025.

“Last year we came so close yet there were critical moments we let slip,” she said. “I’m hoping that this season we can learn from this and that we can all step up when these moments are presented to us again.”

Vice-captain Karin Burger returns for a fifth season with the Tactix, having played in the Silver Ferns squad since 2018 and the FAST5 Netball World Series. Her outstanding form in the black dress at the end of last year is a pointer to her influence on and off court in the Tactix.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For Tactix coach Donna Wilkins, she knew team buy-in was guaranteed and the captains would rally the players, especially during tough times on the court.

“Erikana and Karin are very experienced players and great leaders; they know the Tactix environment that they live and breathe and our team expectations and values,” Wilkins said.

All squad players voted for their preferred leader, which Wilkins said is crucial to ensure buy-in from the team, but she expects leadership to extend beyond the captaincies.

“It was very clear in the vote that Erikana and Karin would be take the letters in 2025, but I expect all players to step-up and take leadership opportunities on the court.”

The 2025 ANZ Premiership season begins on May 10 with the The VIP Frames and Trusses Tactix taking on the Southern Steel, in Christchurch, on May 11. Tickets go on sale Wednesday April 9 through Ticketmaster.

© Scoop Media

