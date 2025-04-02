Kiwis Shine In Paris - Hawke's Bay Butcher Wins Bronze, Hellers Sharp Blacks Claim Top Lamb Honours

Rhys Tamanui, 23, from Waipawa Butchery in the Hawke’s Bay has placed third in the World Champion Butcher Apprentice competition in Paris this week. The apprentice competition was part of the World Butchers’ Challenge which brought together top butchers and butcher apprentices from around the globe. There was also honours for the Hellers Sharp Blacks - our national butchery team - winning the Best Lamb Product category for their Te Whā Nōta Cutlets.

Rhys, who was part of the ANZCO Foods Young Butcher Squad, says he is absolutely ecstatic and wasn’t expecting this to happen.

(Photo/Supplied)

“I feel incredibly emotional. The support from everyone around me – the sponsors, the team at Waipawa Butchery, and the Hellers Sharp Blacks, has been key in getting here. It’s been a long journey, but absolutely worth it. I’m just over the moon."

Contestants had two and a half hours to turn a beef rump on the bone, side of lamb, a loin of pork and two chickens into a themed display made up of both compulsory pre-set products and their choice of value-added products. Apprentices were judged on presentation, preparation, finishing and their overall display including cookability and saleability of the products they produced.

The World Champion Butcher Apprentice competition recognises those who are working through an apprenticeship and represents the next generation of butchers and the future of the industry.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With only two months to go until Rhys is fully qualified, Waipawa Butchery owner, Annabel Tapley-Smith says they are incredibly proud of Rhys who has been with them since he left school.

“Over the years Rhys has really embraced Waipawa Butchery’s old-school methods and seeing him go from our small town Waipawa, in Central Hawke’s Bay to representing New Zealand on the world stage is just incredible. It’s a huge credit to Rhys and the amazing team that’s been with him every step of the way,” says Tapley-Smith.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a nation renowned for the quality of our lamb, the Te Whā Nōta Cutlets took out the Best Lamb Product award for New Zealand in the team competition. The product was created by team member Luka Young (Foodstuffs North Island) and was part of the Hellers Sharp Blacks display in the World Butchers’ Challenge, where they competed in a three and a half hour cutting test against 13 other nations.

The World Butchers’ Challenge results were announced at a black-tie gala dinner held at the Paradis Latin in Paris on the evening of April 1st, 2025.

© Scoop Media

