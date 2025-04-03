Aotearoa’s Oscar-qualifying Festival Celebrates 20 Years

Film: Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror (Photo/Supplied)

Doc Edge Festival proudly marks its 20th anniversary with the first release of films for its 2025 programme, running from 25 June to 24 August. With its Oscar-qualifying status secured for another three years, the festival continues to attract world premieres, cementing its reputation on both the local and international circuit.

The 20th-anniversary programme will be screened in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Auckland kicks off the festival with films at Bridgeway Cinema, The Capitol Cinema, and SkyCity Theatre (25 June – 13 July), while the immersive exhibition will be hosted at Silo 6. The city will also host Doc Edge's industry events (30 June – 3 July) and the prestigious Oscar-qualifying Awards Ceremony (3 July).

Doc Edge’s Virtual Cinema will also be available nationwide from 28 July – 24 August for those unable to attend in person.

The 20th Doc Edge festival promises a diverse range of bold and impactful films covering climate change, social issues, human rights, and the arts.

First Films Announcement:

World Premieres

BEFORE THE MOON FALLS

Dir. Kimberlee Bassford | USA | 2025 | 99 mins

An intimate portrait of pioneering Samoan writer Sia Figiel, whose rise to international acclaim is shadowed by her struggles with bipolar disorder, childhood trauma, and personal demons. A shocking murder brings her complex journey to a tragic end.

Dir. Kimberlee Bassford | USA | 2025 | 99 mins An intimate portrait of pioneering Samoan writer Sia Figiel, whose rise to international acclaim is shadowed by her struggles with bipolar disorder, childhood trauma, and personal demons. A shocking murder brings her complex journey to a tragic end. CARROUSEL

Dir. Pascal Messaoudi | France | 2025 | 84 mins

Our existence is full of paradoxes. In France's most polluted region, a small industrial town thrives amidst heavy industry. People swim, fish, dance, and celebrate life, despite the constant noise of trucks, furnaces, and supertankers. At the town’s entrance, Natalie’s food truck has stood for thirty years.

Dir. Pascal Messaoudi | France | 2025 | 84 mins Our existence is full of paradoxes. In France's most polluted region, a small industrial town thrives amidst heavy industry. People swim, fish, dance, and celebrate life, despite the constant noise of trucks, furnaces, and supertankers. At the town’s entrance, Natalie’s food truck has stood for thirty years. CLICK THE LINK BELOW

Dir. Audun Amundsen | Norway | 2025 | 1034 mins

Exposing the murky world of online money-making gurus, where lavish lifestyles clash with broken dreams and shattered promises of wealth.

Dir. Audun Amundsen | Norway | 2025 | 1034 mins Exposing the murky world of online money-making gurus, where lavish lifestyles clash with broken dreams and shattered promises of wealth. THE DANCER

Dir. Lacey Uhlemeyer | USA | 2025 | 90 mins

The story of Ahmad Joudeh, an LGBTQI+ Syrian-born dancer, who battles war and inner conflict to discover the true meaning of home through dance.

Dir. Lacey Uhlemeyer | USA | 2025 | 90 mins The story of Ahmad Joudeh, an LGBTQI+ Syrian-born dancer, who battles war and inner conflict to discover the true meaning of home through dance. DEVILS ON HORSES

Dir. Edward Sampson | New Zealand | 2025 | 85 mins

Exploring the deep bond between soldiers and their horses in the harsh desert, showing how these animals provided comfort, security, and emotional stability during the horrors of war.

Dir. Edward Sampson | New Zealand | 2025 | 85 mins Exploring the deep bond between soldiers and their horses in the harsh desert, showing how these animals provided comfort, security, and emotional stability during the horrors of war. FOOD DELIVERY

Dir. Baby Ruth Villarama | Philippines | 2025 | 85 mins

Documenting the Filipino fishermen, Coast Guard, and Navy as they deliver food to communities in the contested West Philippine Sea while defending their livelihoods and national sovereignty.

Dir. Baby Ruth Villarama | Philippines | 2025 | 85 mins Documenting the Filipino fishermen, Coast Guard, and Navy as they deliver food to communities in the contested West Philippine Sea while defending their livelihoods and national sovereignty. MIGHTY INDEED

Dir. Vanessa Wells | New Zealand | 2025 | 90 mins

A character-driven film set in Antarctica, blending stunning wildlife and scenery while addressing climate change with wit and warmth. It follows three women over four decades as they push the boundaries of science.

Dir. Vanessa Wells | New Zealand | 2025 | 90 mins A character-driven film set in Antarctica, blending stunning wildlife and scenery while addressing climate change with wit and warmth. It follows three women over four decades as they push the boundaries of science. OS BARCOS

Dir. Vincent Boujon | France | 2025 | 86 mins

In a former Brazilian fishing village, the restaurant terrace of Mônica’s eatery has become a trendy spot thanks to influencers. But behind this perfect image, the residents struggle to survive amid rising tourism and wealth disparity.

Dir. Vincent Boujon | France | 2025 | 86 mins In a former Brazilian fishing village, the restaurant terrace of Mônica’s eatery has become a trendy spot thanks to influencers. But behind this perfect image, the residents struggle to survive amid rising tourism and wealth disparity. SHAYNI IN THE SKY

Dir. Gabriel Garton | New Zealand, USA | 80 mins | 2024

A BASE jumper from New Zealand returns to the Norwegian mountain where her husband died in a tragic accident. She carries his ashes, their baby, and their memories on her life-changing journey.

Other Premieres

THE DATING GAME

Dir. Violet Du Feng | USA, UK, Norway | 2025 | 86 mins | Asia Pacific Premiere

In China, where eligible men vastly outnumber women, three bachelors join an intensive seven-day dating camp in a final attempt to find love.

Dir. Violet Du Feng | USA, UK, Norway | 2025 | 86 mins | Asia Pacific Premiere In China, where eligible men vastly outnumber women, three bachelors join an intensive seven-day dating camp in a final attempt to find love. THE LIONS ON THE RIVER TIGRIS

Dir. Zaradasht Anne Ahmed | Norway, Netherlands | 2025 | 92 mins | Asia Pacific Premiere

Mosul, once the promised Caliphate of ISIS/Daesh, bears the scars of liberation. Can the people heal their broken souls?

Dir. Zaradasht Anne Ahmed | Norway, Netherlands | 2025 | 92 mins | Asia Pacific Premiere Mosul, once the promised Caliphate of ISIS/Daesh, bears the scars of liberation. Can the people heal their broken souls? STRANGE JOURNEY: THE STORY OF ROCKY HORROR

Dir. Linus O’Brien | USA | 90 mins | 2025 | International Premiere

A deep dive into the origins and enduring impact of The Rocky Horror Picture Show , a cult film that continues to resonate with audiences and pop culture.

Dir. Linus O’Brien | USA | 90 mins | 2025 | International Premiere A deep dive into the origins and enduring impact of , a cult film that continues to resonate with audiences and pop culture. WILDBOY

Dir. Toby Schmutzler | New Zealand, Germany | 2024 | 92 mins | International Premiere

Brando, a young Kiwi with ADHD, embarks on extraordinary adventures across untouched landscapes, seeking purpose and escape from societal norms.

Dir. Toby Schmutzler | New Zealand, Germany | 2024 | 92 mins | International Premiere Brando, a young Kiwi with ADHD, embarks on extraordinary adventures across untouched landscapes, seeking purpose and escape from societal norms. YUMI – THE WHOLE WORLD

Dir. Felix Golenko | Germany | 2025 | 80 mins | International Premiere

Three courageous law students from the South Pacific fight for their homeland’s survival in the face of climate change and political threats.

Dir. Felix Golenko | Germany | 2025 | 80 mins | International Premiere Three courageous law students from the South Pacific fight for their homeland’s survival in the face of climate change and political threats. YURLU COUNTRY

Dir. Yaara Bou Melhem | Australia | 2025 | 85 mins | International Premiere

An intimate portrait of an Aboriginal elder's final year as he strives to preserve his culture and heal his homeland, scarred by the largest contaminated site in the Southern Hemisphere.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Dan Shanan, Director of Doc Edge, said, "Doc Edge's 20th anniversary is not just about celebrating the past—it's about pushing the boundaries of what documentary can achieve. This year's festival is a celebration of bold storytelling, with films that challenge, inspire, and ultimately transform how we see the world."

The full programme and tickets will be live from 9 May, with tickets available via the festival’s website.

© Scoop Media

