Elliott Dawson Releases His Album 'Certain Death' Cementing His Place At The Forefront Of NZ's Alternative Excellence!

The time has come for Elliott Dawson to stare down the fact of mortality, straight in the face. To look death in the eyes and say, ‘you’re late’. It just so happens that he’s decided to do so in the form of a 40 minute rock music album. Following on from his alternative chart topping singles ‘Quarter Life’, ‘Calling Time’, and recently released,‘Speaking Frankly’, Elliott Dawson continues to push the boat out like few other local talents, with the release of his new album, ‘Certain Death’, on 4 April 2025.

Recorded and produced in Wellington throughout 2023 and produced by James Goldsmith (DARTZ, Wiri Donna, Recitals) Certain Death is a cinematic autobiography of the period immediately following the full development of Dawson’s pre-frontal cortex. Having reached the peak of his brain growth, Dawson leaves behind the abrasive time signatures and penis jokes of his debut Hang Low, to bring us something equally chaotic, but infinitely more refined.

The album is a maximalist and dramatic treatise on growing up, cementing Dawson’s foot in the door at the forefront of alternative excellence in Aotearoa. The album truly shines a light on his captivating vocals and clever songwriting, It’s about as honest as he’s ever going to be. “This record took a lot out of me. I did a lot of staring at the ceiling and scratching my head, like do I really want to go there? Some things are better left in the ground, and this one felt like exhuming my own remains”.

Since we last heard from Mr Dawson, he's toured his debut record 'Hang Low', supported acts such as Black Midi (UK) and Sorry (UK), and stamped his mark on festivals like Welcome to Nowhere and CubaDupa. He's also cemented his moonlighting gig as lead guitarist in the abominable Wiri Donna on her smash hit EP 'In My Chambers". Nevertheless, 'Certain Death' draws a line in the sand on a new era for Dawson, one in which the universality of mortality takes centre stage.

On ‘Certain Death’, Dawson is joined by an expanded team of regular Pōneke collaborators such as Olivia Campion (Yumi Zouma, Revulva), Lily Rose Shaw (Revulva, Dawn Diver), Reuben Topzand (Neil MacLeod), Harry Scholes (Wiri Donna, Arjuna Oakes) , Elizabeth Hocking (Revulva, Octopus in Heels), James MacEwan (Wiri Donna, Arjuna Oakes), and Bianca Bailey (Wiri Donna).

The expansion in personnel is emblematic of the growth in Dawson’s sound. It’s a more complete and complex image, which will be available to be experienced through a small string of album release shows, with more to come later in the year.

Elliott Dawon - Certain Death - Album Release Tour Dates:

26 April 2025 - Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland - @ Whammy Bar

1 May 2025 - Te-Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington @ San Fran

