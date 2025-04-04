Stan Walker’s New Anthem Emerges As Rallying Cry Of Strength, Unity & Resilience To Indigenous Peoples Around The World

“We will never be lost, we are a seed born of greatness.”

These powerful words, drawn from generations of Indigenous strength, are at the heart of Stan Walker’s new release ‘Mō Āke Tonu’, inspired by Indigenous voices past and present, including Māori Party MP, Hana Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke’s, challenge to the New Zealand Government in late 2024.

Stan describes ‘Mō Āke Tonu’ as more than just a song – it’s a movement and an evocative anthem for communities around the world who have felt the effects of colonisation.

“Mō Āke Tonu is about empowerment – a waiata (song) to remember who we are and where we came from. I want to acknowledge the many times Indigenous people all over the world have had to march to fight for their homes, their language, their freedom, their land, and their culture,” Stan says.

The waiata blends traditional Indigenous instruments, including ipu heke by Victoria and Joseph Mikaele, Boomerangs by Nooky, Didgeridoo by Walter Stewart, and taonga pūoro such as pōrutu pounamu, pūtātara, and nguru parāoa by Jerome Kavanagh. This collaboration culminates into an emotional and hair-raising anthem. It is both a testimony to generational strength, and a call to unite.

‘Mō Āke Tonu’ also features Maipi-Clarke, who opens with a pao in te reo Māori called ‘Taku kupu ki a koe manuwhiri’ (my words to you visitor), an original composition by Matehaere Clarke. It sets the tone for what follows - a deeply rooted, unapologetic rallying cry to the world that gives the message Indigenous people are here and aren’t going anywhere.

In late 2024, Maipi-Clarke led a haka in New Zealand’s parliament challenging the Treaty Principles Bill, which aimed to strip Māori of their tino rangatiratanga (sovereignty and self-determination), as guaranteed by Te Tiriti o Waitangi. As the world watched in awe, the pao that preluded the haka, and now features in Stan’s waiata, captivated millions.

Stan began writing ‘Mō Āke Tonu’ in the wake of that moment. But it was during the historic Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti march against the Bill, where over 60,000 people took to the streets, that the idea for the waiata took hold in Stan’s mind.

Stan hopes Indigenous peoples across the world are united by the message in the waiata.

“It’s a reminder to Indigenous peoples around the world—we feel your mamae, and you are not alone,” Stan says.

The lyrics of ‘Mō Āke Tonu’ echo the ongoing struggles and triumphs of Indigenous resistance. The music video was filmed in the historic trenches of Rangiriri Pā, where British troops invaded during the New Zealand Land Wars, to honour the past and acknowledge the ongoing fight for justice.

‘Mō Āke Tonu’ is a call to action. Stan invites Indigenous artists worldwide to add their own kōrero and experiences to the movement using an open verse of the track, which will be available on Stan’s TikTok.

‘Mō Āke Tonu’ has been supported by APRA Aotearoa and Waiata Anthems and is available on all streaming platforms, with the video release on April 10th.

About Stan Walker:

Stan’s mission is clear: “My purpose has always been to uplift, empower, and serve my people, Indigenous people.” With recent sold-out shows in Hawai’i and upcoming performances in Tahiti and the USA, Stan is taking his message of aroha, hope, healing, and joy to audiences worldwide. Through his music, he inspires hope and positivity, uplifting Indigenous communities and bringing positivity to the world when it's needed most.

