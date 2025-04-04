Jamie Berry: Weaving Whakapapa Into Public Art

Image/Supplied

Join artist Jamie Berry for ‘URU’, acknowledging whakapapa, providing a place of reflection in the heart of the city.

Pōneke based public art agency Urban Dream Brokerage (UDB) is proud to collaborate once again with Jamie Berry (Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ruanui), a multidisciplinary artist making waves with her unique installations, storytelling and cultural connections. Located at Glover Park throughout the month of April, from Saturday 5th, Berry will be presenting nine pou and associated projections - Uru.

Originally from Tūranganui-a-Kiwa and now based in Pōneke, Berrys mahi extends beyond creating art—it’s about reclaiming stories and empowering her community, driven by a kaupapa of self-determination and authenticity. Her work invites audiences to reflect on the layers of history and identity that shape Aotearoa. The pou installations, which evolve with each project, exemplify this kaupapa. These physical and digital representations offer sustenance to each kaupapa, transforming spaces into living narratives.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Berry’s work is renowned for diving deep into whakapapa and exploring how histories and identities are carried forward, reimaging these narratives in contemporary forms of digital content, moving images, soundscapes and installations. Berrys practice is deeply rooted in her whakapapa, shaped by the legacy of her marae Rongopai, in Waituhi, Tairāwhiti. Known for its richly painted interior, Rongopai stands as a testament to Māori innovation and creative expression. The marae’s figurative artworks, painted in the late 1800s, were a bold departure from tradition, reflecting the cultural shifts and aspirations of that time.

“Rongopai has always been a place of awe for me,” Jamie reflects. “Growing up, I didn’t realise its significance until I helped restore it with my whānau. Now, it’s a foundation for everything I create—a constant reminder of where I come from and what I stand for.”

Jamie’s artistic journey continues to push boundaries, with her previous works being featured in Kia Mau and Fringe Festivals, Malta International Art Biennale and WOW 2023 amongst many more showings, she’s proving that Māori art and narratives belong on the global stage. But for Jamie, it always comes back to home—acknowledging her tūpuna and carrying their stories forward.

“I want my work to reflect our strength as Māori, our creativity, and our ability to adapt while holding onto our tikanga,” she says. “It’s about creating spaces where our stories are celebrated and our voices are heard.”

In April 2024 Berry collaborated with UDB to present Uru, a public art installation of three pou, projecting her digital weaving onto the pou and featuring a healing audio soundscape alongside. These three pou, came from nine that were first created for the Te Tairāwhiti Festival 2023 as homage to the nine stars of Matariki while drawing influence from Rongopai’s vibrant colours and history.

Throughout April 2025, the full exhibition of these nine pou will be on display as part of Uru set in an arrangement within Glover Park, that evokes kaitiakitanga (guardianship). These tall, white pou, echo the marae’s walls, each evening becoming a canvas for the projected visuals, creating a space where past and present converge.

UDB has become synonymous with allowing artists space to test and develop their practice. As a public art agency UDBs own history has come through facilitating the use of vacant commercial spaces, more recently in public sites as a place for artists to extend their work and create new ways of engaging with audiences. Working alongside Berry over the last couple of years has been a prime example of how UDB helps to nurture projects and practice, using the unique settings of our inner city to promote the work while enlivening the city centre.

Uru - Glover Park - Throughout April From Weekend Of 5th

Projections Beginning Round 7.30pm Each Evening

© Scoop Media

