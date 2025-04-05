Jimmy Carr New Zealand Tour 2026

Photo/Supplied.

If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy… one of the world’s best loved comedians, Jimmy Carr, is back on tour with a brand-new show Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny and it’s coming to New Zealand in January 2026.

Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny will kick off in Invercargill on Wednesday 7 January before finishing in Auckland on Wednesday 20 January. Tickets go on sale on Monday 7 April at 2pm from bohmpresents.com.

“Jimmy Carr is a world-class comedian”

The Independent

Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract some people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.

A household name in the UK and one of the biggest selling comedians in the world, Jimmy consistently performs to capacity crowds around the globe. His last tour, Terribly Funny, was seen by over 1.2 million people in 45 different countries, as far as we know, making it the biggest international stand-up tour ever.

INVERCARGILL – CIVIC THEATRE – WEDNESDAY 7 JANUARY

DUNEDIN – TOWN HALL – THURSDAY 8 JANUARY

QUEENSTOWN – EVENTS CENTRE – FRIDAY 9 JANUARY

CHRISTCHURCH – WOLFBROOK ARENA – SATURDAY 10 JANUARY

NELSON – TRAFALGAR CENTRE – TUESDAY 13 JANUARY

WELLINGTON – TSB ARENA – WEDNESDAY 14 JANUARY

PALMERSTON NORTH – REGENT ON BROADWAY – SATURDAY 17 JANUARY

NEW PLYMOUTH – TSB STADIUM – TUESDAY 20 JANUARY

HAWKES BAY – TOITOI EVENTS CENTRE – WEDNESDAY 21 JANUARY

ROTORUA – SIR HOWARD MORRISON CENTRE – SATURDAY 24 JANUARY

TAURANGA – MERCURY BAYPARK – SUNDAY 25 JANUARY

HAMILTON – GLOBOX ARENA – TUESDAY 27 JANUARY

AUCKLAND – SPARK ARENA – WEDNESDAY 28 JANUARY

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 7 APRIL 2PM – BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM

