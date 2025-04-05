Jimmy Carr New Zealand Tour 2026
If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy… one of the world’s best loved comedians, Jimmy Carr, is back on tour with a brand-new show Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny and it’s coming to New Zealand in January 2026.
Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny will kick off in Invercargill on Wednesday 7 January before finishing in Auckland on Wednesday 20 January. Tickets go on sale on Monday 7 April at 2pm from bohmpresents.com.
“Jimmy Carr is a world-class comedian”
The Independent
Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract some people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.
A household name in the UK and one of the biggest selling comedians in the world, Jimmy consistently performs to capacity crowds around the globe. His last tour, Terribly Funny, was seen by over 1.2 million people in 45 different countries, as far as we know, making it the biggest international stand-up tour ever.
INVERCARGILL – CIVIC THEATRE – WEDNESDAY 7 JANUARY
DUNEDIN – TOWN HALL – THURSDAY 8 JANUARY
QUEENSTOWN – EVENTS CENTRE – FRIDAY 9 JANUARY
CHRISTCHURCH – WOLFBROOK ARENA – SATURDAY 10 JANUARY
NELSON – TRAFALGAR CENTRE – TUESDAY 13 JANUARY
WELLINGTON – TSB ARENA – WEDNESDAY 14 JANUARY
PALMERSTON NORTH – REGENT ON BROADWAY – SATURDAY 17 JANUARY
NEW PLYMOUTH – TSB STADIUM – TUESDAY 20 JANUARY
HAWKES BAY – TOITOI EVENTS CENTRE – WEDNESDAY 21 JANUARY
ROTORUA – SIR HOWARD MORRISON CENTRE – SATURDAY 24 JANUARY
TAURANGA – MERCURY BAYPARK – SUNDAY 25 JANUARY
HAMILTON – GLOBOX ARENA – TUESDAY 27 JANUARY
AUCKLAND – SPARK ARENA – WEDNESDAY 28 JANUARY
TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 7 APRIL 2PM – BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM