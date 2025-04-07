Wedding Bells And Dumbbells: Engaged Couples More Likely To Commit To Physical Activity Goals

New data shows that couples preparing to say "I do" are also saying "I will" to physical activity goals

Kiwis that are set to tie the knot are more likely to plan and commit to physical activity goals, according to the latest research from Exercise New Zealand.

The survey, conducted by market research and consumer insights agency Perceptive, shows that nearly 80 per cent (79%) of engaged people have set physical activity goals as part of their 2025 new year’s resolutions.

Take Riley and George from Auckland, who’ve been engaged for a year and participate in a variety of physical activities, individually and as a couple – from hiking, netball, HYROX (endurance racing), - and even the odd game of tennis.

The couple have committed to their physical activity goals together for 2025. For Riley it’s completing another HYROX and finishing in the top 10 per cent of the competition, while for George it’s focusing on rebuilding her strength and fitness as she recovers from a knee injury.

“Exercise is important to both of us, it’s mentally just as good as it is physically. We understand each other’s focus on our goals, and make sure to show up and support each other,” says Riley.

“I feel like I’m way more motivated to exercise now with Riley. While we both have our independent ways of exercising, we can also do it together. Because of that there’s no roadblock to achieving our goals,” says George.

The survey data also revealed that of the 70 per cent (69 per cent) of engaged people who set physical activity goals in 2024 - the success rate for achieving it was 74 per cent.

“When it comes to setting and sticking to our physical activity goals, having a level of accountability is really important. This is a challenge easier faced when someone else is alongside you on the same journey. Having a frequent training partner helps boost motivation too,” says Richard Beddie, CEO of Exercise New Zealand.

“Exercise of all forms play a vital role in supporting better health outcomes in New Zealand - from tackling key risk factors of non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and osteoporosis, to reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

The number of engaged people that are setting goals for 2025 is higher than that of the general population (71 per cent) in New Zealand.

“How people intend to achieve their physical activity goals comes in many shapes and forms. The latest Exercise NZ consumer data shows that 309,000 New Zealanders intended to do this through a structured programme in 2025,” Beddie says.

Julia Prouse, Psychotherapist at HER therapy, says that engagement is a huge life transition and a period of heightened focus on the future, where couples want to feel their best.

“Fitness goals during this time feel like a proactive way to prepare, whether it’s getting fit for the wedding, wanting to feel better physically, or simply creating healthy habits to carry into marriage.”

Prouse says there are so many positives when it comes to working towards physical activity goals together: “Doing something physical together strengthens the emotional bond between partners. When you’re both working towards a shared goal—whether it’s completing a workout, running a race, or just being consistent—it helps you feel more connected and like a team.”

Beddie shared some of his simple tips on how to plan and stay committed to goals: “Set realistic, specific and measurable goals. Create a structured schedule, and find activities you enjoy, while also incorporating accountability and rewards to stay motivated.”

Notes:

The Exercise New Zealand survey was conducted by Perceptive research with a sample sizeof 1,022 individuals. The survey was conducted in January 2025. All respondents are over 18years old.

Key survey questions and datasets are below. Raw data tables available on request.

Is physical activity part of your new year’s resolutions? Yes (General population) 71% Yes (Engaged couples) 79% Did you set any physical activity goals or resolutions in 2024? Yes (General population) 54% Yes (Engaged couples) 69% Were you able to achieve these goals? Yes (General population) 71% Yes (Engaged couples) 74%

