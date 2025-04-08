Acclaimed Vegas Show-Maker Returns To Wellington’s WOW

The Golden Chakra, Akhilesh Gupta & Dimple Gandhi, India. Photo/Supplied.

Las Vegas-based show maker Brian Burke is promising to bring audiences closer to the action than ever before with his fourth World of WearableArt (WOW) Show in Wellington, as tickets go on sale today.

The 2025 WOW Show: RISE is set to delight audiences in its 20th year in Wellington, with an uplifting show centred around the world’s best wearable art.

“There’s nothing like WOW anywhere in the world,” says Burke, who is WOW's Executive Creative Director as well as an international Emmy-nominated producer who created this year's F175 Live launch at London’s O2 arena, 20 years of 'Best of Las Vegas' productions, and Cindy Lauper’s current global farewell tour.

“Where DREAM AWAKE last year was ethereal and breathtaking, RISE will have an elevating energy - a real sense of community, authenticity and celebration.”

WOW Chief Executive Meg Williams says WOW’s continued success is a testament to the creative team and their ability to create a new experience every year.

“The 2025 WOW Show: RISE will allow you to experience even more detail of the spectacular garments that make WOW unique, with more walkways throughout the venue and storeys-high projections. We’ve had incredible feedback each year about the constant evolution of the show experience, right from the moment you arrive, so this drives us forward.”

Set in an illuminated cityscape, RISE will light up Wellington’s TSB Arena from 18 September - 5 October.

“RISE is designed to make people feel inspired. It’s about spreading joy through creativity and creating a collective sense of awe and wonder,” Williams says.

”WOW is the full experience – it is pop concert energy meets arena spectacle and living art gallery. Every year we challenge ourselves to craft an unmissable creative spectacle, and RISE will be just that.”

Tickets for the 2025 WOW Show: RISE are on sale at https://www.worldofwearableart.com/

