Kiwi Opera Star Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono Joins The Royal Opera, London

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono (Photo/Stephen Barker)

A young singer from Hawke’s Bay has just landed one of the most coveted opportunities in the opera world.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, a graduate of Project Prima Volta (PPV), Te Pae Kōkako – The Aotearoa New Zealand Opera Studio (TANZOS), and New Zealand Opera's Dame Malvina Major Studio Artist programme, has been accepted into The Royal Opera’s Jette Parker Artist Programme in London. He is one of only a handful of singers selected from over 600 applicants worldwide - and the first New Zealander to ever be offered an audition without having studied outside of New Zealand.

This announcement follows another major milestone, with Emmanuel also joining the prestigious Merola Opera Program in San Francisco this year before making the move to London.

For Emmanuel, this marks a life-changing step.

“From growing up in Flaxmere to stepping onto one of the world’s greatest opera stages, this is a dream come true.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the many people who have supported and encouraged me over the past ten years. To now have the Royal Opera House as my training ground for the next two years is an incredible opportunity, and I plan to make the most of every moment.

“I’d like to personally thank my vocal teacher, Nikki-Li Hartliep, and my coach, David Harper, for their continuous support. A huge thank you also to Dame Malvina and the Dame Malvina Major Foundation, Sir William and Lady Judi Gallagher, Dame Jenny Gibbs, Madeleine and Anna Pierard, Murray Lopdell-Lawrence, Paul and Carol Stigley, and the New Zealand Opera School.”

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono performs with Festival Opera PVCT (Photo/Supplied)

Dame Malvina Major, whose Foundation has long supported Emmanuel’s development, says his success reflects the extraordinary talent emerging from New Zealand.

"Emmanuel’s success is a shining example of the exceptional talent we have in Aotearoa. His dedication, perseverance, and artistry have taken him to one of the most prestigious opera houses in the world.

“It’s also incredibly rewarding to see the impact of Te Pae Kōkako – TANZOS, which has been years in the making. I always believed in the importance of a dedicated professional training programme for young artists here in New Zealand, and it’s now delivering exactly as I hoped it would, thanks to the outstanding leadership of Madeleine Pierard and the expert guidance of Nikki-Li Hartliep, as well as the wider team and supporters.

“I am incredibly proud to see Emmanuel take this next step, and I know he will make New Zealand proud."

PPV Founder and Director Anna Pierard says Emmanuel’s success is a testament to his own drive and determination.

"Emmanuel was part of the very first PPV cohort in 2014, and even then, his ability to connect with music and audiences was extraordinary. His success is entirely his own - driven by talent, hard work, and a deep passion for his craft. It has been a privilege to see him grow, and I have no doubt he will thrive on the international stage."

TANZOS Programme Director and Dame Malvina Major Chair in Opera Madeleine Pierard says Emmanuel’s journey demonstrates the purpose of TANZOS, and the ability to provide international level training for our young singers.

"Emmanuel’s hard work, passion, and sheer vocal talent embody what TANZOS exists to do - opening international doors for New Zealand’s most promising singers. He has embraced every challenge, and it is wonderful to see him take this next step onto the world stage.”

Notes:

Jette Parker Artists Programme

The Jette Parker Artists Programme seeks to provide opportunities for artists of outstanding potential who want to hone their skills by working alongside and receiving coaching from some of the most prominent figures in ballet music and opera.

Jette Parker Artists develop their craft by performing and covering roles on the Main Stage and Linbury stage, and working as integral members of the Royal Ballet and Opera’s music staff and stage director teams.

The Programme seeks to diversify the talent pipeline for ballet music and opera through a variety of initiatives including observerships, courses, commissions and networking events.

This programme will commence 18 August, for two years.

Merola Opera Program

One of the oldest and most prestigious opera training programs in the world, The Merola Opera Program was founded in 1957. Based in San Francisco, it is widely regarded as the foremost opera training program for aspiring singers, coaches, accompanists, and stage directors. Merola nurtures the opera stars of tomorrow and offers outreach through educational programs for students and the general public.

This programme will run 16 June - 16 August, 2025.

Te Pae Kōkako - The Aotearoa New Zealand Opera Studio

Te Pae Kōkako - The Aotearoa New Zealand Opera Studio (TANZOS) is a unique 18-month immersive programme preparing up to six exceptionally promising singers for a professional vocal career. The TANZOS programme comprises vocal, stagecraft, language, movement and professional coaching, as well as opportunities to work with international guest artists and companies, including a residency at the Sydney Opera House. TANZOS is Aotearoa’s only national opera studio providing an international-level programme. It encompasses the long-held vision of Dame Malvina Major and is available regardless of circumstances as each student is funded by donor-gifted scholarships.

A short video detailing Emmanuel’s experience can be found here.

Project Prima Volta/Festival Opera

Project Prima Volta (PPV) is a transformational youth development programme based in Hawke’s Bay, offering immersive opera training through a range of programmes for young people aged 14–25. Participants receive high-level coaching in vocal technique, stagecraft, musicianship, and off-stage support all within a nurturing environment that supports both personal growth and artistic excellence.

PPV is the flagship initiative of the Prima Volta Charitable Trust (PVCT), which was founded in 2013 to promote wellbeing through music. PVCT is committed to creating life-changing access to world-class music experiences, especially for youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

Festival Opera, the opera production arm of PVCT, stages opera productions in which PPV students train and perform alongside internationally renowned artists. This unique integration of education and professional experience allows young singers like Emmanuel to develop their talent through real-world experiences, preparing them for national and international success.

For over a decade, Project Prima Volta and Festival Opera have had the privilege of working closely with young people — many of them walking into rehearsal rooms for the first time, unsure if they belonged there. Over the years, we’ve seen what can happen when a teenager is invited into a space they never imagined was for them — and then given structure, community, and a high standard to rise to. When young voices are given space, belief, and the chance to grow, the results are remarkable.

The transformation, both on stage and off, has been extraordinary. Some have gone on to study music. Some have performed on national and international stages. Many have used what they’ve learned — resilience, discipline, confidence — to shape entirely different paths. The outcomes were never just about opera. Together, PPV, PVCT, and Festival Opera offer a powerful pathway for young people to thrive — not just as artists, but as confident, capable contributors to their communities.

Dame Malvina Major Foundation

The Dame Malvina Major Foundation helps talented young performing artists to achieve their potential by providing financial assistance, performance opportunities and professional guidance, supporting them to prepare for professional careers.

We do this through a range of grants, prizes and scholarships, including artist development programmes with New Zealand Opera.

Dame Malvina established the Foundation in recognition of what she had been given as a young singer to allow her to follow her dream of becoming an opera star. Today her vision to “Share the Dream” continues to underpin everything the Foundation does to support young New Zealanders across the whole spectrum of the performing arts.

Emmanuel’s full bio is below:

Emmanuel's full bio is below:

Described as having a “glowing, rich tenor voice and a compelling, dignified stage presence” (Five Lines, NZ), New Zealand born Samoan tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono has made a name for himself across Oceania in recent years and is now setting his sights on the international stage for further vocal and performance development.

Emmanuel began singing at home during family prayers and at church. In high school, he joined "Project Prima Volta," a music program designed to empower youth through classical music and opera. Through this program, Emmanuel developed a passion for singing and classical music, taking on minor roles with Festival Opera over the years. The experiences helped prepare him to continue his studies in singing at the University of Waikato.

Emmanuel most recently completed his Master’s degree in opera at Te Pae Kokako - The Aotearoa New Zealand Opera Studio (TANZOS) at the University of Waikato, where he studied under the guidance of Nikki Li Hartliep. During his time at TANZOS, Emmanuel sang for internationally-respected artists, coaches and teachers, including Sir Simon Keenlyside, Jack LiVigni and Anthony Legge.

Fonoti-Fuimaono has earned several prestigious accolades. In 2024, he received the Iosefa Enari Memorial Award from Creative New Zealand. In 2023, he won two major Australian singing competitions: the Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Award and the IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition. In 2022, he won the Lockwood New Zealand Aria and was awarded the Dame Kiri te Kanawa Scholarship at the Lexus Song Quest. He was also a Dame Malvina Major Foundation (DMMF) Studio Artist with New Zealand Opera in 2022. From 2019 to 2022, Emmanuel attended the New Zealand Opera School, where he received the DMMF Scholarship Award and the Susie and Guy Haddleton Emerging Artist Scholarship.

In June 2025, Emmanuel will head to San Francisco to attend the world’s most prestigious summer program—the Merola Opera Program. During the three-month program, he will have the opportunity to learn from and work alongside world-class teachers and singers.

In 2024, performed in Auckland Opera Studio’s ‘Verdi Meets Puccini’ gala concert and sang the role of Gerontius in The Dream of Gerontius with Auckland Choral. He also performed a Tenor Solo in Mozart’s Requiem (Dunedin Symphony Orchestra), was a Guest Artist in Celebrate Christmas (Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra), and sang in the world premiere of Christopher Tin’s To Shiver the Sky with Brass (Hamilton City Brass).

In 2023, he performed as Arturo in Lucia di Lammermoor (Wellington Opera), sang Carmina Burana with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and portrayed Tamino in Die Zauberflöte (Festival Opera).

In 2022, Emmanuel made his New Zealand Opera main role debut as Tupaia in Ihitai ‘Avei’a: The Star Navigatorand also performed as Malcolm in Macbeth. He was also called up last-minute to sing Alfredo Germont in La Traviata (Wellington Opera).

Emmanuel wishes to be a role model to influence the youth of all cultures to tap into the beautiful art of Classical Music.

