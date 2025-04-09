Hekari United FC Return To OFC Men's Champions League Final For First Time In 15 Years

It marks their return to the final for the first time since winning the competition in 2010, with head coach Jerry Allen the only survivor from their title-winning run 15 years prior.

A first-half strike from Rex Naime proved the difference for Hekari United, holding on to the lead as Tiga Sport's chances were dented by the loss of a man in the second stanza.

In contrast, AS Tiga Sport were making their first appearance at the semi-final stage of the competition and were hoping to become the first New Caledonian club to reach the final of the OFC Men’s Champions League since Hienghène Sport and AS Magenta in 2019.

In cooler conditions compared to the day’s earlier semi-final, Hekari adopted the aggressive approach that served them well through the group stages, pressing high and playing direct at every opportunity. Whilst Tiga were more methodical and cautious, keeping hold of possession and building field position with shorter passes.

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick in the final game of the group stage, Hekari tried to get Rex Naime involved as much as possible. He injected himself into the action straight from the kick-off, powering a long-range effort just wide of the bottom-right corner inside 10 seconds.

Tiga felt as though they had found a way to nullify his threat as the first half progressed, until the speedy winger found the back of the net in the 27th minute.

Naime raced onto a pinpoint long ball from Lucas Santos, before sprinting into the box and smashing the ball past Thomas Schmidt, with the help of the underside of the crossbar.

Tiga pressed higher in search of an equaliser after conceding, and Hekari had Dave Tomare to thank for sending them into half-time with the lead.

The goalkeeper pulled off one of the saves of the tournament, getting down to parry Mickaël Partodikromo’s bullet header onto the left post with a strong left hand.

Leonardo Lopez’s side continued to be caught out by long balls over the top in the second half though, and it cost them a man in the 52nd minute, when Wadria Hanye received a red card. The defender collided with Ati Kepo near the edge of his own box, and referee Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh reduced Tiga to ten men.

Naime was keen to capitalise on the advantage soon after, forcing Schmidt to rush off his line and parry away in a one-on-one situation inside the box.

Desperate and fatigued with just 10 men on the park, Tiga’s hopes of reaching the final began to slip away from them.

Despite a number of attacking set-pieces, they struggled to carve out any late chances for an equaliser, as Erick Joe led the Hekari defensive effort.

After a nervy twelve-minute period of injury-time, the final whistle was met by wild celebrations from those in in Hekari United FC colours, who are now scheduled to meet Auckland City FC in the final at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Hekari United FC 1 (Rex NAIME 27’)

AS Tiga Sport 0

HT 1-0

