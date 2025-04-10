From High School Musicals To Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

18-year-old Chloe Miller from Auckland’s Sunnyhills has been selected to represent New Zealand in the SGCNZ Young Shakespeare Company at London’s prestigious Globe Theatre.

From singing, acting, and dancing her way through St Kentigern College musical theatre productions and award-winning choir performances, to performing and directing Shakespeare, Drama Play and Theatresports, Chloe’s achievement packed CV also includes a stint at New York’s Julliard School of Performing Arts Summer Programme and receiving top awards from London’s Trinity College.

So, it was no surprise that Chloe was selected from over 600 hopefuls from all over New Zealand who auditioned for a place in the coveted programme, and after a nearly year-long audition process just 24 students were selected to form the SGCNZ Young Shakespeare Company 2025.

Chloe Miller (Photo/Supplied)

Chloe will join the group of talented young Kiwi performers in an intensive three-week programme, working with and learning from world class tutors, directors, and top theatre practitioners at the world-renowned Globe Theatre in London.

Once they’ve completed the programme, the students are required to pass on their knowledge and experience through community workshops, mentoring and involvement in upcoming Shakespeare Festivals.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn from the world’s best to improve my skills and develop as a performer. I’m looking forward to sharing my experience and learning how to bring out that magic in other young performers, it’s all about giving back,” says Chloe, who is studying for her Bachelor of Arts (Theatre) at Wellington’s Victoria University.

Chloe is fundraising to cover the $11,000 cost of attending the programme and hopes to get support from organisations in a pay-it-forward scenario.

“Lots of companies are doing their own in-house video productions, I can help with coaching and directing. And I’d love to run Theatresports workshops for companies, it’s huge fun and a great team building exercise.”

If you would like to help Chloe get to the Globe, go to www.thearts.co.nz/boosted or email chloemiller518@gmail.com.

For more information about SCGNZ Young Shakespeare Programme go to www.sgcnz.org.nz/category/sgcnz-young-shakespeare-company.

