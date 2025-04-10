Final F5000 Round Set To Shine At George Begg Festival Season Finale

The SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series is set for a spectacular conclusion as it heads to Teretonga Park for the final round of the 2024/25 season, taking place 11–13 April during the much-anticipated George Begg Festival in Invercargill.

This year’s finale not only marks the end of a highly competitive six-round F5000 season but also embraces a truly nostalgic celebration of New Zealand’s rich motorsport heritage. In honour of George Begg—the Southland engineer and race car constructor who took on the world from his humble Drummond workshop—drivers and teams will don period attire, adding a vibrant visual throwback to the golden era of the sport. Expect to see mechanics in overalls, drivers in retro race suits, and a sea of flat caps, aviator goggles, and team uniforms styled straight from the 1970s paddock.

The festival pays tribute to Begg’s incredible contribution to international motorsport, building a legacy that reached far beyond New Zealand's shores. His cars competed at the highest levels with names like Graham McRae, Frank Radisich, David Oxton, and Allan McCall behind the wheel. Fittingly, this event will bring many of those iconic machines—and the spirit they represent—back to the track.

Heading into the final round, a total of 11 cars will contest the Open and A (pre 1972) categories. Kevin Ingram (Lola T332 HU48R Frissbee Can-Am car) sits atop the Open standings following a consistent season that included key wins in both the wet and dry. His lead, while comfortable, is not unassailable with Tony Galbraith (Lola T332 HU38A) and Glenn Richards (Lola T332 K3 as originally raced by Danny Ongais) both within striking distance if results go their way.

In the A category, the battle between Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) and Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) has been one of the season’s most compelling narratives. With just a handful of points separating the two after Hampton Downs, both drivers will be aiming to deliver one last strong performance in the deep south.

Also returning for the final round are a number of key competitors including Michael Hey (McRae GM1 004) and Steve Ross (McRae GM1 009 run by Quicksilver Racing), boosting both the quality and the size of the field.

Fans will also get treated to the Lindsay O’Donnell owned Begg FM5/2 (known as the ‘heir and a spare’ run by McCully, Baker, Talbot, and Nitschke), to be driven by former V8 Supercar driver Steven Richards while Scott O’Donnell’s Begg 018 (the 18th car built by Begg, first raced by Jim Murdoch and previously owned by Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger) will be driven by former A1GP driver Jonny Reid. Both cars will run at the back of the field.

The weekend schedule includes practice and qualifying on Friday with two 10 lap races on Saturday and again on Sunday.

The circuit layout, rich in heritage and unchanged in spirit since the F5000 heyday, will provide the perfect setting for these classic cars to stretch their legs one last time this season.

With period costumes, iconic machinery, and passionate competitors, the George Begg Festival promises a unique blend of history, horsepower, and heart. For fans of classic motorsport, it’s an unmissable celebration—and a fitting way to bring down the curtain on another outstanding F5000 summer.

Supporting the series in its 22nd season is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

For more information on event dates, entry details, and how to follow the series, visit the official website www.f5000.co.nz and follow us on Facebook at F5000 New Zealand.

