Presenting “Before The Beginning” A Surrealist Soundwalk From Artists & Musicians Gerard Crewdson & Erika Grant

From the creative minds behind 2024's "The Ringing Tree" comes the unknown prequel, "Before the Beginning". An immersive sound walk through the heart of the city, created by renowned artists Erika Grant, Gerard Crewdson and friends, in collaboration with Urban Dream Brokerage. “Before the Beginning” will be a free community event taking place Thursday April 10th, Friday April 11th & Saturday April 12th from 7pm each evening, meeting at the water feature in Te Aro Park… all are welcome, no bookings required!

"Before the Beginning" is an immersive sound experience, taking audiences/participants back to a time before the universe, before space and time itself, into the "Great Void"—a place of endless night and infinite stillness. Within this vast nothingness exists a single tear drop, holding a tiny, unknown world within. Visitors are invited to step out of their daily lives and into this enigmatic realm, guided by an intricate and immersive soundscape that brings the unseen to life.

Following the success of "The Ringing Tree," this new project once again seeks to create magical experiences in our central city. Whether people know & turn up expectedly or whether they stumble across this magical performance, either way it will provide a unique way to look & listen to our inner city.

As an ongoing collaborator with Urban Dream Brokerage, Erika Grant represents our city's experimental sound explorers & artists. Known for her gong lead sonic performances, her collaborative approach brings a plethora of like minded artists from our city to join her creative adventures.

This deep-listening sound walk begins at Te Aro Park on Dixon Street, leading audiences through a mysterious route that unveils the story while bringing attention to unloved nooks of our city, using musicians & sounds to surprise. Those familiar with last year's “The Ringing Tree” will have a small idea of what to expect, essentially you will join a moving & mesmerised parade each evening.

This event is made possible with the generous support of Urban Dream Brokerage and Wellington City Council.

About the Artists:

Gerard Crewdson, born in New Zealand/Aotearoa in 1954, has dedicated over 40 years to a nomadic and interdisciplinary artistic career spanning music, installation, painting, sculpture, filmmaking, and illustration. A pivotal figure in New Zealand’s experimental arts scene, Crewdson was a member of the early 1980s Wellington improvisational jazz collective Braille and has been involved in numerous cross-disciplinary collaborations. His work explores the deep connections between sound, materiality, and performance, creating immersive artistic experiences that challenge and inspire.

Erika Grant is an artist primarily working in the areas of music and costume, but loves to dabble in all sorts of different mediums. Beginning with music when she was just a wee bairn playing in orchestras and classical ensembles, since she’s become a grown up she’s played in all sorts of bands, acts and groups, including but not limited to “Orchestra of Spheres”, “Cookie Brooklyn and The Crumbs”, “Fertility Festival” and Rosie Langabeer’s “Best Most Happiest Fun Sexy Cabaret of Good Fortune and Prosperity”. She’s made music for film, theater and marching bands, and is currently creating Gong Baths for the people of Wellington.

Erika is also an Astrologer and Music Teacher, and is fascinated with the ideas of shamanism, quantum physics and magic and myth.

