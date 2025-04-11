Jazmine Mary Unveils New Single & Video - 'Memphis' + Announces Release Of New Album

Photo/Supplied

Released alongside a dazzling video, shot at a shopping mall and skate rink, Mary's latest single 'Memphis' is set to enthrall audiences both new and old. The single was recorded at Roundhead Studios with De Stevens, and produced by Mary. Bursting with longing and hope, 'Memphis' sees Mary embarking on a more refined sonic journey – the track shimmering with cinematic orchestral swells, poppy hooks, country-folk twangs, and, of course, Mary's signature tender and mellifluous vocals.

Born and raised in the rural landscape of Gippsland, Australia, and now based in the western coastline of Tāmaki Makaurau, Mary’s work moves between the deeply personal and the avant-garde, vulnerable and tongue-in-cheek, with their idiosyncratic songwriting haunting, heart-wrenching, and raw. Their live performance has been described as both mesmerising and unsettling.

Jazmine Mary spans across genres of noir folk and alternative, with their visual and sonic world informed by their life as a performance artist. In recent times this has included global performances at Ireland’s Starling Gallery, Tasmania’s renowned MONA, Bangkok’s Arts & Cultural Centre, alongside artist residencies in both France & Thailand.

Jazmine Mary has garnered a steady and devoted cult following in Aotearoa and beyond. They have toured nationally with Reb Fountain, as well as taking their sound abroad to Australia, China and Europe. Their debut album, The Licking of a Tangerine, won the 2022 Best Independent Debut at the prestigious Taite Music Awards, and their sophomore album, Dog, was featured in Rolling Stone Australia's 25 Best New Zealand Albums of 2023. They have opened for acclaimed artists including Kurt Vile, Billy Bragg, Gang of Youths and Hand Habits. They have been supported by NZ Music Icon, Julia Deans, as well as being an integral part of Atomic!, the kiwi rock royalty supergroup, touring in May 2025.

Jazmine Mary’s latest single & video for glittering track, ‘Memphis’ is released on April 11th with thanks to NZ on Air. It is the first single off their forthcoming third studio album, ‘I want to Rock an Roll” due for release later in 2025 and is available for Pre-order from Friday April 11 via Holiday Records HERE.

