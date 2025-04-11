Cody Munro Moore Releases Retrospective Album ‘Hurlstone Park: 2014 -19’

Cody Munro Moore returns with a retrospective double album titled 'Hurlstone Park: 2014 - 19', gathered from the dark reaches of the digital memory written and recorded between 2014 -19 and will be released on the 28th of March.

Scavenged from the broken hard drives, with desk items assorted, thrown aside goods of the bottom draw, moving house again and again. These songs were recorded while living in Hurlstone Park, it was an era of recording in lounge rooms of either house, bottles half empty, bedrooms, tafe foyers, iPads in Tokyo, borrowing equipment till it was thought lost or stolen, returned.

The 19 track album goes the full width of Moore's extension range of genres, from power pop anthems such as 'Colour of Your Eyes' to drum machine ballads of swirling intensity like 'Steel Walls'. These songs were songs of Moore's time living in his 20's in a shared house in Hurlstone Park. The Surgery as the house was known gave rise to many of Sydney's well known underground artists of the time.

Moore states, 'These songs came about from all the changes I saw in a place moving very quickly away from its suburban stagnation to a time of destruction for the old houses of Hurlstone Park.'

