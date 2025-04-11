Bon Iver 'SABLE, FABLE' Out Now

Today, Bon Iver begins a beautiful new era with the release of SABLE, fABLE. Out now on Jagjaguwar, the project’s first album in six years is both a hard path of healing, and a lush story of love, embodying the clarity, focus and honesty that comes when your eyes are locked with another’s. Through the transformation of these twelve songs – SABLE,’s darkness giving way to fABLE’s radiant light, pain turning to purpose and possibility, stark reflections setting the table for vibrant pop music – there exists a common tale, in which one person becomes two.

From the ashes of SABLE,’s fear, atonement and sadness come the embers of fABLE’s overwhelming joy and infatuation ('Everything Is Peaceful Love'), irrepressible desire ('Walk Home'), and the strength it takes to be the best version of yourself ('If Only I Could Wait'). While SABLE, captures the walls closing in, fABLE swings the doors open and rolls the windows down. But fables are not fairy tales, and sometimes endings needn’t be happy. As the album winds to a close with 'There’s A Rhythmn,' the shadow of SABLE, rears its head, but rather than erasure, Justin Vernon seeks an alternative, acknowledges the need for patience, and pledges to keep putting in the work. As the future unfolds, what comes next remains a question – a partner, new memories, maybe a family? Regardless, he is ready to find that pace.

