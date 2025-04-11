Emirates Team New Zealand And Peter Burling Part Ways Ahead Of 38th America’s Cup

Photo/Supplied

With the America’s Cup now shaping up to be contested in more regular cycles, the requirements on team members are changing. As the balance between design, simulation, boat build, testing and racing windows become more compressed, the integration of key sailors with the design team becomes more critical than ever.

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said: “Pete has been a central figure who has grown incredibly within Emirates Team New Zealand since he joined 10 years ago. We can all look back with great pride on what has been achieved, having enjoyed unprecedented success as a team with Pete at the helm,” continued Dalton.

“Winning the America’s Cup three times in a row was uncharted territory, but what has enabled winning in the past does not always equate to winning in the future, especially in much tighter America’s Cup cycles which require a dedicated and new approach for continued success.”

Peter Burling said: “While I won’t be continuing with Emirates Team New Zealand for the 38th America’s Cup, I want to take a moment to reflect on an amazing journey. Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of being part of something truly special–from intense battles to unforgettable victories, and friendships that extend well beyond sailing. I’m immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved together and grateful to everyone who has been part of this chapter.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Both Emirates Team New Zealand and Burling move forward with respect for one another and share pride in the journey they’ve been on together.

As the foundations of the 38th America’s Cup like the Protocol and the Host Venue are progressing, the management of Emirates Team New Zealand has also been working hard to secure a powerful combination of existing experience and new talent across all departments to ensure every chance of winning the America’s Cup for the 6th time against what will be another formidable line up of very strong challengers.

© Scoop Media

