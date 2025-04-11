Silo Theatre Welcomes Its Next Artistic Director For A New Era

The Silo Theatre Trust Board is delighted to announce the appointment of acclaimed Aotearoa screenwriter, theatremaker, and actor Sophie Henderson as its new Artistic Director.

Sophie Henderson (Photo/Supplied)

From July 2025, Sophie will join Executive Director Tim Blake as a co-leader of Silo Theatre, steering the company’s next four years of programming and feeding into its new strategic direction.

Henderson has a long history with Silo, starring in some of its most iconic productions, including The Writer, Belleville, Private Lives, Tartuffe, The Scene, and The Little Dog Laughed. She made her professional debut with Silo in The Ensemble Project in 2007 and has been part of the company’s creative fabric ever since.

“I love Silo - its artists, its work, its audiences. Silo has shaped my practice and career in ways I deeply value, instilling in me a drive for artistic excellence. Silo gave me my first job out of drama school, and I’m grateful for the chance to give back to a company that has given me so much.” - Sophie Henderson

Beyond the stage, Henderson has made a lasting impact as a filmmaker in Aotearoa, writing and developing stories that have resonated globally. Her debut feature, Fantail, won over audiences both at home and overseas, earning a MIFF’s People’s Choice Award. Baby Done, produced by Taika Waititi and starring Rose Matafeo, was a hit locally and internationally. The Justice of Bunny King premiered at Tribeca, winning a Nora Ephron Prize. Her upcoming film, Workmates - inspired by her time running Basement Theatre and set in Auckland’s theatre scene - will be released later this year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading During her five years programming Basement Theatre, Henderson prioritised new work and emerging voices, fostering the next generation of theatremakers. She has also worked as a script editor, dramaturg and was on the board for Script to Screen for six years.

Sophie’s vision for Silo is bold and rooted in the relationship between artists and audiences. In the role, she will expand Silo’s programming and strengthen its commitment to developing new Aotearoa theatre - selecting exciting stories for our stage, collaborating with the very best artists, and creating unmissable audience experiences.

“Silo has always been about great stories told well - ambitious, distinctive, and unafraid. It’s an honour to follow in the footsteps of Shane Bosher and Sophie Roberts, championing brilliant storytelling and outstanding artists. Original work will be at the heart of my programming, alongside stories and performances that insist on being seen and shared.”

While in the role, Sophie will also be focusing on developing the next generation of Aotearoa arts leaders - creating opportunities for emerging and established directors, writers, actors, designers and dramaturgs to hone their craft.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sophie as our new Artistic Director,” says Silo Theatre board chair, Greg Fahey. “Her exceptional talent, experience, and strong connection to Silo make her the perfect person to lead the company into this next chapter. We look forward to the stories she will bring to life.”

