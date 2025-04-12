Best Of The Bee Gees Performing Hits From The Album Saturday Night Fever

After 26 years, the Best of the Bee Gees are heading to the North Island on their very first New Zealand tour with twelve concerts in August, to honour the legacy of the Grammy awarded Saturday Night Fever disco album.

Endorsed by members of the Gibb family and original Bee Gees musicians, the Best of the Bee Gees with special guests Debora McLane (Bee Gees niece) and global chanteuse Roslyn Loxton, received standing ovations and 10 out of 10 reviews celebrating their Australian Silver Anniversary in 2023/24.

This year from Saturday 9 until Sunday 24 August 2025, you’re invited to Put On Your Boogie Shoes, white suits and frills to salute almost 50 years since the 1977 Saturday Night Fever release.

Two very special concerts are accompanied by the exceptional George Ellis Orchestra - opening the tour at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland and The Opera House Wellington, and all shows include our special guests. Tour dates are below.

In a two-act performance, the Best of the Bee Gees starts with the Greatest Hits spanning the decades - Classics written by the brothers Gibb which were career highlights for other icons of the entertainment industry such as Diana Ross, Samantha Sang, Barbra Streisand, Dionne Warwick, Frankie Valli, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton -

Chain Reaction, Grease, Islands in the Stream, Guilty, Woman In Love, Heartbreaker and others.

Saturday Night Fever defined the disco era and the high-energy second act delivers chartbuster after chartbuster from the Bee Gees, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Yvonne Elliman, The Trammps, Graham Bonnet and others –

Night Fever, Jive Talkin’, Disco Inferno, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman, Emotion, Warm Ride, If I Can’t Have You, How Deep is Your Love, You Should be Dancing and so much more.

Saturday Night Fever was the biggest selling sound recording between 1977 and 1980 with highest daily sales of 200,000 USA copies, and topped the popularity surveys of Billboard, Cashbox and Record World.

Awarded the Album of the Year Grammy in 1979, the release stayed in the Top 200 for 29 consecutive months and made Barry Gibb the first solo songwriter in history to have three consecutive #1’s and four songs in the Top Ten simultaneously.

Saturday Night Fever has since been added to the American National Recording Registry in the Library of Congress as “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant”. Stayin’ Alive continues to make history as it features the first drum loop ever recorded on a pop music track and the Brooklyn Shuffle moves are still in evidence on the dance floor.

Don’t miss this!!!! The Best of the Bee Gees Greatest Hits and Saturday Night Fever with the George Ellis Orchestra in Auckland and Wellington, and special guests Debora McLane and Roslyn Loxton for all shows on their North Island New Zealand tour.

TOUR DETAILS:

Sat 9 Aug Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre AUCKLAND Ticketmaster.co.nz & 0800 111 999

**With the George Ellis Orchestra**

Sun 10 Aug Addison Theatre Baycourt TAURANGA Eventfinda.co.nz

Tues 12 Aug Sir Howard Morrison Centre ROTORUA Ticketmaster.co.nz & 0800 111 999

Wed 13 Aug War Memorial Theatre GISBORNE Ticketek.co.nz

Thurs 14 Aug NAPIER Municipal Theatre Ticketek.co.nz

Sat 16 Aug The Opera House WELLINGTON Ticketmaster.co.nz & 0800 111 999

**With the George Ellis Orchestra**

Tues 19 Aug Royal WHANGANUI Opera House Whanganuivenues.co.nz & 06 349 0511

Wed 20 Aug TSB Showplace NEW PLYMOUTH Ticketek.co.nz

Fri 22 Aug Clarence Street Theatre HAMILTON Ticketek.co.nz

Sat 23 Aug Capitaine Bougainville Theatre Eventfinda.co.nz

Forum North WHANGAREI

Sun 24 Aug John Dalton Auditorium KERIKERI iTICKET.co.nz

www.bestofthebeegees.com.au

www.facebook.com/BestBeeGees/

