Bethune Wins Fourth Race – Championship Battle Tightens

Saturday, 12 April 2025, 2:07 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Bethune and Blincoe lead the field in a dramatic Race 1. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

Hayden Bakkerus, who led the championship only two rounds ago – was left with an uphill battle with just two races remaining on Sunday after a crash towards the end of the race put him out.

This season’s rules allow drivers to drop their worst race result and once the dust settled, Allan completed the race in sixth with a 44 point lead over Bethune, who passed Bakkerus for second in the championship table.

Allan will still have to drop his worst race score – currently 26 points. Bethune though, has been racking up win after win in the second half of the championship and had a couple of poor races from the first half that he can use for his dropped score – and that won’t affect his current points tally.

It all leaves the Right Karts by M2 Competition driver in a strong position to challenge Allan on the final day of the championship on Sunday. “We’ve had a really, really good last couple of rounds and that’s certainly been a good back half to the championship after how we started,” he said afterwards. “I’ve got nothing to lose and we have a very fast car here so I’ll be going for it in the races tomorrow.”

Josh led away after a clean start and led fellow front row starter Zach Blincoe as they sped through the first infield corners. Behind them Cooper Barnes passed Ajay Giddy to assume third place while championship leader Hugo Allan settled into sixth behind Chris White.

Behind the top group Justin Allen, Australian Jett Murray, Cameron Hill and guesting Super 2 driver Cam McLeod completed the top ten. Hayden Bakkerus, second in the championship points, had a more problematic start and slipped back to 12th after the opening lap.

Hayden was the man to watch as he fought to get back into the top ten, duelling door-to-door with McLeod as early as lap two. He found a way by to go 11th and then set off after the cars in front.

Up ahead Allan also knew the significance of making places with Bethune in the lead and was engaged in his own battle with top rookie Chris White.

The order settled at the front for the second half of the short eight lap battle but it was all-on in the group behind as the laps counted down.

Unfortunately it all went wrong for Bakkerus at the end of lap six when there was a coming together at the final chicane when McLeod hit Hayden hard and sent both off and out of the race. Jett Murray – an innocent victim in the chaos – was also spun but managed to re-join the race.

At the flag it was Bethune again for his fourth win of the season ahead of Blincoe, Barnes, Giddy, Allan, White, Justin Allen, Hill, top Master Simon Hunter and Arthur Broughan in tenth.

Sunday morning will see another 75 points up for grabs to the Race 2 winner – but the drivers will start in a reverse top ten grid order from today’s results. The final race of the season – formed by the drivers’ fastest times from Race 1 and Race 2 – takes place at 11.20am.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 6 – Race 1

132Josh BethuneRight Karts by M2 Competition
290Zach BlincoeMackenzie Motorsport
3186Cooper BarnesRight Karts by M2 Competition
410Ajay GiddyMackenzie Motorsport
517Hugo AllanCareVets Racing
588Chris WhiteJames Marshall Motorsport
799Justin AllenSyndicate Motorsport
843Cameron HillRight Karts by M2 Competition
942Simon HunterRace Lab Academy
10222Arthur BroughanMackenzie Motorsport
1147Mason PotterSyndicate Motorsport
124Jack WestburyAction Motorsport
1381Cormac MurphyRace Lab Academy
1433Caleb ByersJames Marshall Motorsport
1573Harry TownshendMackenzie Motorsport
1692Mac TempletonNeale Motorsport
1730Emerson VincentEV Racing
188Thomas MallardRace Lab Academy
1922John PennyAction Motorsport
2035Hayden LinesRight Karts by M2 Competition
2176Will KitchingJames Marshall Motorsport
2211Will MortoniMac Engineering
2355Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
2437Jett MurrayAction Motorsport
DNF20Hayden BakkerusMackenzie Motorsport
DNF922Cameron McLeodMackenzie Motorsport

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

