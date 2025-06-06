International Drag Superstar Lawrence Chaney To Headline Palmy Drag Fest 2025 As Festival Celebrates Five Fabulous Years

Photo/Supplied

Palmerston North’s most glittering celebration of drag excellence is back and bigger than ever! Palmy Drag Fest marks its fifth sensational year in 2025, continuing its legacy as New Zealand’s biggest drag show — and yes, it’s sold out every single year.

This milestone edition is making herstory, bringing an international guest artist to the Palmy stage for the very first time. Get ready to be dazzled by none other than Lawrence Chaney, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2, flying in fresh from their acclaimed solo show tours and Rupaul’s Drag Race LIVE! Las Vegas performances.

Joining the lineup is Kween Kong, powerhouse performer and runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, alongside two of Australia’s hottest drag sensations: Lazy Susan, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 4, and the uproariously funny Gabriella Labucci.

The festival also proudly features a dazzling array of Aotearoa drag superstars, including Kita Mean, Hugo Grrrl, Rita Menu, and many more. Holding it all together is the festival’s iconic host, Rhubarb Rouge – the glamorous alter ego of Henrique Beirao, who also serves as Producer and Artistic Director of Palmy Drag Fest.

“It’s amazing to be able to be running an event like this five years in a row and have the support from the local community,” says Beirao.

“This festival has always been about more than just entertainment – it’s about creating space. It’s about giving the drag community a platform to shine, to be celebrated, and to be recognised for the incredible artistry, talent and heart that goes into every performance.”

And if you think you’re coming just for a few lip-syncs, think again. Each act is a spectacle, featuring choreographed dancers, cinematic backdrop visuals, aerial performances, and dazzling custom-made costumes. Every number is uniquely crafted for the festival — no repeats, no shortcuts.

Audiences often describe the atmosphere as going to a stadium pop concert, but with the intimacy of a theatre – and all of it happening in rural New Zealand, of all places.

With tickets already 40% sold and all Meet & Greet passes snapped up, this year is shaping up to be the most unmissable edition yet.

Returning in 2025 is the ever-popular Rainbow Fair, now taking over the Fly Palmy Arena – offering more space and the opportunity for even more stallholders to take part in this vibrant community celebration.

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsor Local Health, the Rainbow Fair will be free entry – helping us create greater access for the community to connect, learn, be entertained, and shop local in an inclusive and welcoming environment.

More events, shows, and surprises will be revealed soon – so stay tuned!

EVENT DETAILS

Palmy Drag Fest runs from 1st – 4th October 2025.

The Main Show takes place on Saturday, 4th October at 8PM SHARP at the Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North.

Doors open at 7PM, with the DJ setting the vibe before the curtain rises.

