City Win To Kick-Off U.S. Campaign

Second-half goals from Ryan De Vries and Regont Murati secured a 2-0 friendly win for Auckland City FC over Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park today.

In warm 28-degree conditions — a stark contrast to the winter chill of Auckland’s last domestic outing — the match began at a lively pace.

City carved out the first clear opportunity in the 13th minute when David Yoo slipped a precise ball through to Nathan Lobo.

The winger found space down the left but saw his low effort well held by Union goalkeeper Mike Sheridan.

Union responded on 25 minutes through Edward Davis, whose driven left-foot shot forced Conor Tracey into a comfortable save.

As the half wore on, City gained the ascendancy. Myer Bevan unleashed a cleanly struck effort that Sheridan could only parry, with Gerard Garriga’s follow-up blocked before the keeper could recover.

Coaches Ivan Vicelich and Adria Casals rang in the changes at half-time — a move that paid immediate dividends. Union, too, rotated their squad in full.

Just six minutes into the second half, Ryan De Vries capitalised on a goalkeeping error to break the deadlock.

The lead was doubled shortly after the hour mark when Regont Murati curled a composed finish beyond substitute goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook.

Angus Kilkolly nearly added a third when he burst through on goal, only to be dragged back by a recovering Union defence.

Union came close to pulling one back from a corner late on, but a downward header glanced over the bar with substitute keeper Nathan Garrow rooted to his line.

Garrow then denied Union when he steered a brilliant header by Markus Anderson away low to his left.

Auckland City FC now head to Washington DC, where they will face Al Ain FC in another behind-closed-doors friendly on 9 June 2025.

Match Details

Prestige Friendly

Thursday 5 June 2025

Philadelphia Union II 0

Auckland City FC 2 (Ryan DE VRIES 51', Regont MURATI 63')

HT: 0-0.

AC: 1. Conor TRACEY (GK), 2. Mario ILICH (c), 3. Adam MITCHELL, 5. Nikko BOXALL, 7. Myer BEVAN, 8. Gerard GARRIGA, 10. Dylan MANICKUM, 13. Nathan LOBO, 17. Jerson LAGOS, 25. Michael DEN HEIJER, 26. David YOO.

SUBSTITUTES: 4. Christian GRAY, 6. Jackson MANUEL, 9. Angus KILKOLLY, 11. Ryan DE VRIES, 12. Regont MURATI, 14. Jordan VALE, 15. Jeremy FOO, 16. Joe LEE, 18. Sebastian CIGANDA (GK), 19. Dylan CONNOLLY, 20. Matt ELLIS, 21. Adam BELL, 22. Tong ZHOU, 23, Alfie ROGERS, 24. Nathan GARROW (GK), 27. Haris ZEB.

HEAD COACH (Interim): Ivan VICELICH

ASSISTANT COACH: Adria CASALS

ASSISTANT COACH: Daewook KIM

GOALKEEPER COACH: Jonas HOFFMANN

TECHNICAL ANALYST: Malte THESENVITZ

LOGISTICS: Keith COTON

PHYSIO: Matt PAYNE

PHYSIO: Zara ELLIS

