Pulp Release New Album 'More' Today Via Rough Trade

Pulp (Credit: Tom Jackson)

It is time for More...

Pulp have released their first album in nearly 24 years today.

Recorded late in 2024 with producer James Ford, 'More' is Pulp’s eighth studio album and features the singles ‘Spike Island’ and ‘Got to Have Love’. The album has been universally acclaimed by critics prior to release and is now available to buy and stream worldwide.

'More' is Pulp’s first album since 2001’s 'We Love Life' and came about after the band made their live return two years ago after an extended break.

“When we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called ‘Hymn of the North’ during soundchecks & eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena,” recalls Jarvis Cocker.

“This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley. The music for another was written by Jason Buckle. The Eno family sing backing vocals on a song. There are string arrangements written by Richard Jones & played by the Elysian Collective.

The album was recorded over 3 weeks by James Ford in Walthamstow, London, starting on November 18th, 2024. This is the shortest amount of time a Pulp album has ever taken to record. It was obviously ready to happen.These are the facts. We hope you enjoy the music. It was written & performed by four human beings from the North of England, aided & abetted by five other human beings from various locations in the British Isles. No A.I. was involved during the process. This album is dedicated to Steve Mackey. This is the best that we can do. Thanks for listening."

