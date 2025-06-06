Courtnay & The Unholy Reverie Drop New Contemporary-Country-Pop Single ‘1988’

Blending shimmering acoustic textures with rich harmonies, melodic hooks, and a warm sing-a-long chorus, ‘1988’ is infused with a wistful, sentimental vibe. Steeped in 90’s nostalgia in its drum and guitar tones, the chord phrases and even an omnichord, this track is a true labour of love that showcases the band’s softer sonic palette.

The poppy, light-hearted vibe of the song disguises its darker lyrical content, and reveals the more reflective side of the bands’ strong musical synergy. ‘1988’ marks the first release in a series of singles that will roll out over the coming months, building toward a full-length album later this year.

A sensitive, contemplative track, ‘1988’ is a highly relatable and empathetic reflection on the journey to finding oneself. Written as a tender love letter to lead singer-songwriter Courtnay Low’s childhood self, ‘1988’ is an evocative tune about her deeply personal struggle to identify and hold space for herself through the lens of a broken family unit.

Recorded at Oakura’s Rhythm Ace Studio with acclaimed producer Sam Johnson, and mastered by Chris Chetland at Auckland’s Kog Studios, ‘1988’ features the masterful talents of Courtnay Low on lead vocals, acoustic and electric guitar; Chad Williams on drums, acoustic guitar and backing vocals; Keith Parker on bass and backing vocals; and introducing Riley Smith on lead guitar; and Liana Hart on backing vocals.

Low consistently expresses her artistry with lyrics that delve into stories of heartache, resilience, and the vast continuum of raw emotions that define the human experience, and once again she demonstrates her song-writing prowess and remarkable voice as she sings:

“…Where do we go, when the night comes

And takes away our hope?

Who do we tell, that it cuts the mould

All those secrets that you hold…”

About the song, Low says: “In essence, it’s a love letter to my childhood self. I had to grow up quite fast in my family unit and I think I carried a whole lot of weight that a child shouldn’t have to carry. The song is a bit of a juxtaposition though, as the lyrics are pretty dark and heavy but the overall tone of it is quite poppy and happy. That’s life though right? The good and the bad!”

Esteemed journalist and music writer Graham Reid had this to say about the inimitable Courtnay Low in his fantastic Elsewhere review of the bands’ fiery 2024 debut EP MERCY: “…her range and delivery puts her among the best singers we have…[Mercy is]…consistently impressive, not just for her singing and playing but her lyrical ability.”

Courtnay & The Unholy Reverie are without a doubt, the real deal. At their core, the band remain immersed in the mystique of alt-country swamp-blues vibes, a hypnotic and magic blend of that will leave music aficionados hungry for more and eager to witness the rise of this exceptionally talented band. With ‘1988’, they reveal another aspect to their versatility and musical depth.

Stay tuned and listen out as there’s much more to come from one of our most sensational rising local talents.

