ALIEN WEAPONRY & Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Fight The System In New Music Video For 'Taniwha'

Photo credit: Frances Carter

New Zealand's ALIEN WEAPONRY recently released their head-turning third album, Te Rā, via Napalm Records! Swiftly, following the announcement of their upcoming USA tour supporting Avatar with fellow openers SpiritWorld, the band has dropped a brand new music video for album single 'Taniwha', featuring an intense guest appearance from metal icon Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God).

In the video, the modern groove metal trio find themselves face to face with puppet masters of corporate greed and overconsumption, providing a thought-provoking backdrop to one of the album's most aggressive, death-metal leaning offerings.

"We are super excited to share something we have been working on for a while.

We felt honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with the mighty Randy Blythe on our song 'Taniwha'; off of our latest album, so it only made sense to have him be a part of the music video too!

We wanted to create something special for this one, and we are stoked with how it turned out!"

ALIEN WEAPONRY have solidified themselves as one of the greatest young metal bands of their generation with renewed musical tenacity and crucial messaging. Since releasing their acclaimed debut Tū (2018), the band have been lauded for their kinetic presence and sound, as well as their vital blend of culturally profound lyricism in both English and te reo Māori, the indigenous language of New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With their third full-length album, ALIEN WEAPONRY expand on their hallmark messages of cultural, societal and environmental resilience while delivering their most massive-sounding, focused musical output ever.

In the hands of veteran producer/mixer Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira, Megadeth), Te Rā’s gnashing blend of groove, nu, math and thrash metal shines with anthemic choruses and refreshed technical skill. Te Rā is a bold, unwavering cry for a future in which we can all take part in the legacy of people like the Māori and others all around us – people who, if they aren’t seen, most certainly need to be heard! Taken as a whole, Te Rā grapples with what it’s like to be caught in the pull of divergent cultures – not just for the descendants of colonized people, but for all of us.

© Scoop Media

