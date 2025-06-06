Jimmy Barnes Releases 21st Studio Album 'DEFIANT'

[6th June 2025] Today the inimitable Jimmy Barnes unleashes his 21st studio album DEFIANT. An album so clear in its message and resounding in its conviction, Barnes shares 10 new songs that can only be classed as triumphant, including lead single ‘New Day’, title track ‘Defiant’ and live favourite ‘That’s What You Do For Love’. The album releases on the eve of his national tour, starting tomorrow night in Adelaide.

Over the last few years, several major surgeries, including a life-threatening heart operation, put the iconic rocker flat on his back. Each time he clambered to his feet, some other medical drama knocked him down again. As always Jimmy’s response was to just keep getting up and punching back – firstly with Cold Chisel’s triumphant The Big Five-0 anniversary tour late last year, and now a brand-new solo album and tour called… appropriately…DEFIANT.

These are clearly the songs of a man who still has a point to prove: raw and inspiring. And he is in career-best voice – riding and driving an emotional rollercoaster from soothing croons to wailing abandon. They are the sounds of a singer who has finally arrived at the point of complete instrumental control.

About Jimmy Barnes...

Jimmy Barnes is the heart and the soul of Australian rock and roll. His name evokes the sound of ear-splitting rock classics plus signature readings of soul standards. He has enjoyed twenty-one #1 albums here – more than The Beatles - and sold more records in this country than any other local artist. For well over 45 years he has delivered some of our most intense and iconic live performances and sung unforgettable hits like ‘Working Class Man’, ‘Flame Trees’, ‘No Second Prize’, ‘Khe Sanh’ and ‘Shutting Down Our Town’. From a wild youth fronting the legendary Cold Chisel to his more recent years as a beloved family man, Jimmy has been through it all and literally lived to tell the tales. He is truly in a league of his own, having been inducted into the ARIA Hall of fame ... twice.

