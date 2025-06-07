Tactix Post Solid Win Over Steel To Stay Top

VIP Frames and Trusses Tactix retained their place at the top of the table after completing a hard-earned 57-49 win over Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Invercargill on Saturday.

With their greater accuracy and finishing, the Tactix had the edge across most aspects of the court to lead throughout but were never totally comfortable. The Steel were always in contention and had several surges but couldn’t maintain consistency for long enough.

The Tactix made the most of their opportunities, strong expertise at both ends of the court and the continued value of young centre Holly Mather, helping the visitors keep the Steel at arm’s length in the opening game of Round 5.

With the Steel requiring super shots when trailing by eight going in to the last quarter but having little success – Aliyah Dunn nailing one – the home side were always chasing the game. The Tactix completed the double after beating their neighbours by seven in Round 1 and, once again, denying them a bonus point.

In the side as a permanent replacement player, the well-performed Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa got the start at goal defence for the Steel while, spoilt for choice, goal shoot Ellie Bird got the starting nod under the hoop for the visitors.

Both sides made bright and breezy starts in an entertaining opening stanza, highlighted by strong attacking play and quick through-court movement.

In her 50th national league match, wing defence Paris Lokotui played her hand in the strong defensive squeeze employed by the Tactix, picking off a couple of turnovers to give her side the early edge.

With expertly-placed ball, the extra height provided by Bird under the hoop helped the Tactix build a four-goal buffer while the visitors’ defence clogged the midcourt advances of the Steel. However, a late rally from the home side left them well in contention when trailing 16-14 at the first break.

As she has all season, goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickt executed the role of third feeder to perfection as her shooter-to-shooter connection with Bird kept the Tactix well on the front foot.

Plenty of patience was needed by the Steel to thread the ball towards goal, but once there Dunn provided the footwork, strong hold and accuracy to help keep the home side hot on the Tactix heels.

Unable to make definitive inroads, the Steel injected Abby Lawson (goal defence) and Kate Heffernan (wing defence), the Silver Fern getting her first minutes of the season after coming back from injury, with the changes having immediate effect.

The added defensive impact enabled the Steel to deliver a strong surge to close the gap but the well-drilled Tactix unleashed a telling finishing burst to regain their hold on the game and a 32-26 lead at the main break.

A 5-1 start to the third quarter by the Tactix had the Steel scrambling. Unable to contain the profitable impact of the interplay between Selby-Rickit and Bird prompted the tall figure of Kate Lloyd to take over at goalkeeper for the home side.

However, the all-round pressure across the court, where Karin Burger, Jane Watson and Lokotui were relentless, continued to take the sting out of the Steel’s challenge.

The Steel’s defensive changes gradually began to take effect with more turnover opportunities helping the home side deliver a much-needed late rally. With no successful super shots through to this point, Dunn delivered twice in the closing minutes to lift hopes in the Steel ranks.

Trailing by as many as 11 during the third quarter, the Steel still had work to do but had trimmed the margin to 45-37 at the last turn following an untidy finish from the visitors.

