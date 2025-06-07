A Month Of May To Remember For Kiwi Teenager Jacob Douglas

June 3, 2025

May proved to be a milestone month for Kiwi talent Jacob Douglas, who emerged from the busiest stretch of the USF Pro Championships Presented by Continental Tires firmly in contention for the title.

The action-packed month began with a triple-header on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, followed by a mid-season test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The action concluded with the championship’s sole oval race at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

In total, Douglas completed more than 1000km of official timed running, covering 430 laps across three circuits. Highlights included his maiden USF Pro 2000 victory at the famed Brickyard and a top ten finish in just his second-ever oval race.

“It was a really busy month with a lot of proud achievements,” said Douglas. “Standing on the top step of the podium at the Racing Capital of the World is something I’ll cherish forever.

“Our pace has been strong all year, and we’re consistently running at the front. We were unlucky in two races at Indy where we lost valuable points through no fault of our own, but we’ve shown we can win and fight for podiums. With the season only at the halfway mark, there’s still a lot to play for.”

Douglas’s maiden win came in Race 2 of the IMS triple-header, less than 24 hours after a mechanical issue denied him a potential victory while he was leading the opening race. Misfortune struck again in Race 3 when he was caught in a Turn 1 incident while fighting for the lead.

The team then made a quick turnaround to Mid-Ohio, where Douglas impressed with top-seven finishes in the four sessions he took to the track.

At Indianapolis Raceway Park, Douglas delivered another strong performance, starting and finishing inside the top ten in just his second career oval outing.

“In 2022, we ran our first oval race at IRP, starting 17th and finishing 16th in USF2000,” he reflected. “Three years later, we’re battling in the top ten—it's clear we’re making real progress.”

Off the track, Douglas was also honoured with the prestigious Ian Snellgrove Trophy, awarded to the top graduate of the Elite Motorsport Academy Class of 2024. Academy

Trustee David Turner was in Indianapolis to record Douglas’s acceptance speech, which was played during the Motorsport New Zealand Awards evening.

Douglas, who previously received the Bruce McLaren Trophy for topping camp week, was also invited to announce the Academy’s Class of 2025.

“It’s a humbling privilege to win the Ian Snellgrove Trophy,” said Douglas. “The Elite Motorsport Academy has been an incredible experience, helping immensely with both on-track and off-track performance. I’ve become mentally and physically stronger and a more well-rounded driver because of it.

“Best of luck to the Class of 2025—you’re in for the experience of a lifetime.”

Douglas returns to the track June 11-12 for a two-day test at Road America, followed by a triple-header at the same venue the following weekend.

