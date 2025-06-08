Jaye Tuiaki Shines With Debut Single 'Show Me The Way'

Emerging R&B, soul, and reggae artist, 22 year old Jaye Tuiaki steps into the spotlight with his debut single ‘Show Me The Way’. Released through Chosen Records, the smooth, stripped-back track is full of heart and soul that offers a message of gratitude for the support of loved ones during life’s turning points.

The track came naturally to Jaye, inspired by his experience as a missionary.

“It came from reflecting on the last few years. From leaving home to going through challenges of being on the road, and learning to lean on faith,” Jaye says.

“It’s a song of gratitude. It felt like the right way to introduce myself.”

Faith is a quiet but powerful thread in Jaye’s music. It’s not always obvious in the lyrics, but it shapes his message into music that’s honest, uplifting, and full of heart.

“Being away from my family was tough, but my faith gave me peace. It helped me carry on. I’ve been through a lot, but through it all, I’ve felt constantly blessed,” says Jaye.

While ‘Show Me The Way’ is a deeply personal track, Jaye hopes that others can find their own comfort through his experiences. “I want people to know they’re not alone. That even in hard times, there’s hope, and there’s purpose.”

‘Show Me The Way’ producer, Danny Leaoasavai’i, A.K.A. ‘Brotha D’ (Dawn Raid Entertainment) was inspired by Jaye’s raw and smooth talent.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Jaye has a unique sound, born in the church and his cultural upbringing. He doesn’t need over the top production, he is supported by these beautiful full harmonies,” says Danny. “It reminds me of when I first heard of Adeaze, so it's no surprise that he’s from South Auckland.”

With ‘Show Me The Way’ out now, Jaye is focused on reaching more ears across Aotearoa, the Pacific, and beyond.

“If my journey can encourage someone to follow their passion, that’s the kind of legacy I want. I’m grateful for the people backing me. It means everything.”

‘Show Me The Way’ is available now on all streaming platforms.

© Scoop Media

