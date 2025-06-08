King Princess Returns With Triumphant New Album 'Girl Violence'

[5th June 2025] New York City’s own King Princess – the project of Brooklyn-based vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and actor Mikaela Straus – announces her triumphant third record Girl Violence. Her first release with section1 / Mushroom Music, Girl Violence will be out on September 12th, with lead single ‘RIP KP’ out today. The song was debuted with a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and is out now alongside a Warren Fu-directed masterpiece, as well as an announcement of US & UK/EU tour dates.

Made in collaboration with Jake Portrait (Lil Yachty, Alex G, Unknown Mortal Orchestra), and Aire Atlantica (breakthrough: SZA’s ‘Low’), this new King Princess record is the sound of Straus picking up the pieces after her world fell apart – fighting for freedom, stepping back from the limelight and major label system, breaking up, moving away, and returning to NYC where she was born and raised. Through it all, she somehow found the agency and creative spirit to fight the misconceptions and create the album she was destined to make, in a potent return to self. Perennially underestimated, she now wields the chip on her shoulder as a weapon, upping the ante and taking the reins on Girl Violence.

“‘RIP KP’ is about the sexy side of girl violence – when love takes over your brain like a cordyceps and suddenly you’re getting fucked all over your house, acting a fool. It’s the perfect way to open the record: dramatic, unhinged, and a little tongue-in-cheek. I wrote it during a full ego death – leaving LA, my label, my old life – and somehow landed back in NYC making the music I would’ve obsessed over at 15. It’s a slutty anthem for the lesbians. We need debauchery this summer.” Advertisement - scroll to continue reading – King Princess

King Princess will preview the brilliance of Girl Violence in full for an intimate, sold-out crowd of lucky fans at Market Hotel in Brooklyn and will take it on the road for a proper tour later this year including Austin City Limits.

The announcement of Girl Violence comes in the midst of Mikaela Straus’ television debut, as she stars in the current season of Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman. Later this year, she will make her feature film debut in Song Sung Blue, an upcoming movie starring Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson.

About King Princess…

There is truly no one like her – with over one billion streams across platforms, a string of global certifications, collaborations with the likes of Fiona Apple, Florence Welch, Aaron Dessner, Mark Ronson, and Father John Misty, performances on Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and NPR Tiny Desk, tours with The Strokes, Florence + The Machine, and Kacey Musgraves, fashion campaigns for Gucci and Calvin Klein, and a constant champion of LGBTQ+ visibility…King Princess is a singular artist that is ready for her big return.

