Aotearoa's Pickle Darling Shares New Single On U.S. Label Father/Daughter Records

There’s always been something ineffably tender about Pickle Darling’s music - an off-kilter ache, a half-buried memory, a melody that insists on being felt before it can be understood. With “Massive Everything,” their first original music since a gorgeously unguarded Postal Service cover alongside The Beths in 2023, the Ōtautahi/Christchurch-based songwriter takes a step into full-blown pop maximalism — or at least their version of it.

"Maybe the first kind of ‘pop’ song I’ve ever made. And I think the most lyrically direct too, there’s no poetry or cleverness to it, I felt strongly about clear communication this time. I love Robyn, Ray of Light-era Madonna, Cher, Donna Lewis, I love those kinds of ‘empathetic’ pop songs that feel like a hug from a friend." And it shows. “Massive Everything” pulses with a bright, synthetic heart through lush synth beds and flickers of drum machine melancholy. It’s outwardly buoyant, but under the surface, there’s something deeply human. “Everyone has their own invisible pains that are unexplainable, and this is a love song that tries to include as much of that as possible,” Lukas reflects.

It’s a kind of radical intimacy: a love song not in spite of those interior shadows, but because of them. “Massive Everything” marks the beginning of a new chapter for Pickle Darling, one that reaches toward bigness without losing the cracked, glinting beauty of their past work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The new single, 'Massive Everything' follows the playful and innovative celebration of indie music and digital creativity, from last month, NZ Music Month, when Pickle Darling (Lukas Mayo) along with visual artist Christiane Shortal released "Pickle Darling: The Game", an immersive online experience.

The charming, nostalgia-driven game invites players to join Pickle Darling on a whimsical quest: tracking down their mysteriously lost album. Blending Mayo’s quirky musical sensibilities with Shortal’s distinctive visual artistry, "Pickle Darling: The Game" offers fans a delightful glimpse into the trials, tribulations, and sheer magic behind an indie album release.

The game features exclusive 8-bit renditions of beloved Pickle Darling tracks, including fan favourites "Bicycle Weather," "King Of Joy," and "Invercargill Angel". These uniquely reimagined versions were produced specifically for the game and will soon be available on TikTok and Instagram, encouraging fans to soundtrack their own online creations.

Play the game here: itch.io

© Scoop Media

