Ocean Alley Announce Fifth Album Love Balloon & Release Infectious Title Track

Photo credit: Kane Lehanneur. Photo/Supplied.

Globally renowned Australian rockers Ocean Alley are thrilled to announce their fifth studio album, Love Balloon, set for release on September 19 via Community Music. Alongside the news, the six-piece have dropped the record’s infectious title track.

Joyful and uplifting, “Love Balloon” offers a blissful glimpse into the band’s creative direction on their upcoming album - confident, exploratory and full of character. Anchored by an irresistible groove and a shimmering Nile Rodgers-inspired guitar riff, the track threads an unexpected touch of disco flair along its pulsating bassline, marking playful new territory for the band. It feels effortlessly spontaneous, echoing the carefree energy of previous singles “Tangerine” and “Left Of The Dealer”. It’s charming, lighthearted, and above all, fun.

Working with legendary producer Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Powderfinger, Rage Against The Machine) for the first time, the band embraced a stripped-back, more emotionally resonant approach to Love Balloon. Across 10 tracks, they take listeners on a journey through life and love in all its complexity, underscored by moments of light, vulnerability and connection. There are moments that feel expansive and hopeful, and others that are more introspective and raw. It’s not ignorant of our inner worlds or the world outside - it offers an escape from it.

On the record, keyboardist and vocalist Lach Galbraith explained, “The album explores the many layered dimensions of love - not just the cinematic kind where you're falling head over heels, but the full spectrum: joy, hurt, discomfort and disappointment. Let’s call it the river of love - whether it’s with a partner, a friend, or family, you never know when it’ll get deep, go shallow, or suddenly change course. It’s such a force that you have to just surrender to its current.”

With a reputation for their magnetic live performances, and a catalogue that’s now surpassed 1 billion streams, Ocean Alley have a huge run of international dates to come throughout 2025. They are making appearances at iconic festivals including Lollapalooza, Sziget and Austin City Limits, alongside shows at LA’s Hollywood Palladium and Brooklyn Paramount in New York. The group will make their first trip to Latin America with shows in Mexico, Brasil and Chile, before taking on their largest headline show to date, anywhere in the world - at London’s iconic 10,000 capacity Alexandra Palace in September.

Ocean Alley have truly emerged as one of Australia’s most successful musical exports. Across four albums, including 2022’s critically acclaimed Low Altitude Living, the six-piece - Baden Donegal (vocals), Angus Goodwin (guitar), Lach Galbraith (keys/vocals), Mitch Galbraith(guitar), Tom O’Brien (drums) and Nic Blom (bass) - have inspired audiences around the world with their unmistakable sound. With chart success across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and USA, and 12 accredited singles of Gold or higher in Aotearoa, Ocean Alley are entering a bold new chapter - and with stadium-sized ambition in sight, they’re poised to leave an enduring mark on the music landscape for many years to come.

