Solo Career Drops 'Spenda', An Ode To Online Shopping; Debut Album Interior Delirium Out July 11 Via Dinosaur City

[Wednesday, June 4, 2025] Solo Career, the beguiling bedroom-pop project of Body Type’s Annabel Blackman shares new single ‘Spenda’, alongside a Matthew Griffin-directed clip, where Blackman makes an appearance on Chanel Cruise Collection catwalk. It’s the second taste of her debut album Interior Delirium, due Friday, July 11 via Dinosaur City, following lead single 'Venus on speed dial'.

‘Spenda’ is crazed, robotic, electro-pop (replete with jagged guitars and vocals pitched so high they mimic a kid having a temper tantrum) about the agony and addiction of online shopping. “It’s a sad thing when you’re caught in the futility of trying to buy someone a present,” says Blackman. But despite the song’s mechanical bent, there is a hidden layer of sweetness – it's really a love song about hoping a gift will embody all your affection for someone (“I want to buy you everything”, as Blackman coos).

Interior Delirium, the debut album from Solo Career, is a glorious and sly synth pop record about the absurdity of identity – how we perform for others and ourselves, the puppetry that plays out across culture, and the freak impulses that startle our sense of self. It’s fitting for a project that was borne from musician Annabel Blackman’s interest in the uncanny and reflective possibilities of persona. “The album revolves around awkwardness, earnestness, gripe-picking, lustful stewing, play and self-deprecation”says Blackman. If her first solo EP The Sentimentalist (2021) was a dreamy strut,Interior Delirium is an unruly waltz, where foggy, late-night longing merges with stomping, hilarious, cyborg satire.

Interior Delirium was made in-between tours and sessions for Blackman’s group Body Type, and served as a counterpoint to playing and writing in a band. She was able to explore a radically different mode of making music – where she was free to obsess and fixate, and let experimentation and imperfection be. As Blackman puts it: “Solo Career is part control freak, part embellished mess.” The album was performed, recorded and mixed entirely by Blackman (who also designed the album art) and marks the highly anticipated release of songs she’s been tinkering with for many years.

“I’d pick up an instrument, make a blip or blop and follow the thread until a song took shape” says Blackman. “I started one of the songs almost ten years ago, picked it up and finished it six years later, played it at shows for a couple years, and then got so tired of working on it by myself that I just let the jagged edges be, because polished stuff isn't for me anyway.”

Since the release of her debut EP The Sentimentalist via Dinosaur City in 2021, Solo Career has been met with critical acclaim from PAPER Magazine, NME, KEXP, WFMU and community radio across Australia. Her song ‘Movie’ was featured in Fader’s Best Songs of 2021, and her EP The Sentimentalist was included in The Guardian’s Best Australian Albums of 2021. ‘Venus on Speed Dial’, the first single from her upcoming album, was added to rotation at FBi Radio and RTR, charted at 4ZZZ, and featured onRolling Stone Australia’s as ‘Song You Need to Know’. It’s accompanying Gus Macleod-directed music video featured as rage’s ‘Wild One’. Solo Career’s thrilling live sets – where Blackman combines the humour and theatrics of cabaret with her stylish, singular synth-pop – has seen her support Julia Jacklin, The Hard Quartet, Gum and Springtime, among others.

